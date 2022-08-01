Hustle Crossword

This month, we’re highlighting hustle in the District. Below, you’ll find a few names of D.C. residents, businesses and nonprofits who are working hard to create something new in their respective fields, mixed in with other crossword chaos. How fast can you hustle to the finish? See the answers here.

Print the downloadable PDF here.

ACROSS

1 Youngest African American to own a suit company, Execz Suit. __________ Drummond

4 Co-founder of Open Door Concept. __________ Louvouezo

8 Company that cleans, elevates and repairs your sneakers; two words

11 54 __________ : company pioneering the inclusion of the African American genome in research

12 Whole lot

13 Introduce something new

15 Really excited

16 Street shading tree

18 Bring to the public notice

20 Femme __________ : reopening their Cleveland Park location, highlighting local artists

22 Maxwell Park’s Executive Chef, Masako

26 Skywards

27 “Nice!”

28 Can opener

29 Put into practice

33 Till bill

34 Buy in a hurry; two words

35 Fresher

DOWN

1 Co-founder of Open Door Concept, a rental space centered around community, conversation and creativity; two words

2 Michael Anthony__________ on C Street SE

3 Actress, Long

5 Maui’s state (abbr.)

6 Soccer club providing opportunities for underprivileged kids in D.C.; two words

7 Titanic’s undoing

9 They may crash and break

10 Web destination

11 _____ _____ long way (last); two words

14 Grimm character

17 State where Louisa May Alcott wrote “Little Women,” abbr.

19 Chickpea stew

21 Rideshare that allows drivers to keep 100% of the proceeds

23 Noted projectionist and activist.__________ Bell

24 Curator and creator of Arts in Color. Claire__________

25 Founder of a company offering organic period pads. __________ Long

30 Liveliness

31 Compass point, abbr.

32 Morning moisture

