Play
Hustle Crossword
August 1, 2022 @ 12:00pm
This month, we’re highlighting hustle in the District. Below, you’ll find a few names of D.C. residents, businesses and nonprofits who are working hard to create something new in their respective fields, mixed in with other crossword chaos. How fast can you hustle to the finish? See the answers here.
Print the downloadable PDF here.
ACROSS
1 Youngest African American to own a suit company, Execz Suit. __________ Drummond
4 Co-founder of Open Door Concept. __________ Louvouezo
8 Company that cleans, elevates and repairs your sneakers; two words
11 54 __________ : company pioneering the inclusion of the African American genome in research
12 Whole lot
13 Introduce something new
15 Really excited
16 Street shading tree
18 Bring to the public notice
20 Femme __________ : reopening their Cleveland Park location, highlighting local artists
22 Maxwell Park’s Executive Chef, Masako
26 Skywards
27 “Nice!”
28 Can opener
29 Put into practice
33 Till bill
34 Buy in a hurry; two words
35 Fresher
DOWN
1 Co-founder of Open Door Concept, a rental space centered around community, conversation and creativity; two words
2 Michael Anthony__________ on C Street SE
3 Actress, Long
5 Maui’s state (abbr.)
6 Soccer club providing opportunities for underprivileged kids in D.C.; two words
7 Titanic’s undoing
9 They may crash and break
10 Web destination
11 _____ _____ long way (last); two words
14 Grimm character
17 State where Louisa May Alcott wrote “Little Women,” abbr.
19 Chickpea stew
21 Rideshare that allows drivers to keep 100% of the proceeds
23 Noted projectionist and activist.__________ Bell
24 Curator and creator of Arts in Color. Claire__________
25 Founder of a company offering organic period pads. __________ Long
30 Liveliness
31 Compass point, abbr.
32 Morning moisture
