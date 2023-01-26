Hot Girls Go to Therapy…at The Green Zone

You’re not alone if you feel like that beautiful new year goal-setting spark of energy is already being eclipsed by deep winter doldrums. This constant gray, wet drear is something out of a Dickens novel, and pulling myself out of bed in the morning is a serious struggle, but I will tell you what — this Sunday, I’m taking myself to therapy… at The Green Zone. No, I’m not using therapy as a euphemism for brunch (but by all means, do you if that’s what works).

Maya Makin and Ashley Amado, long-time badasses of the local service industry, are turning my favorite AdMo cocktail bar into a self-care salon. Hot Girls Go To Therapy centers on the mental health of femme-identifying people and the importance of self-care in all its forms. The pop-up marks the launch of their joint venture, Stirred Up DC, through which the duo aims to curate events celebrating the diversity in D.C.’s service industry while empowering attendees to tackle tough issues.

“The title is very tongue-in-cheek, but literally, if you go to therapy, you’re a hot girl,” Amado says. “If you take care of yourself and you prioritize your mental health in a way that suits you, that is empowering, beautiful, that’s sexy.”

The event’s full line-up of activities speaks to Amado and Makin’s recognition that catharsis comes in all forms. They intend for there to be something for everyone to take away from the evening. “I think that all of us can benefit from being in therapy. But I also kind of wish that more alternatives were explored, as a means to heal,” Makin says.

Makin, who is four years in substance abuse recovery, says an extra-personal component she’s excited to share will be “stirring up” an original menu of craft alcohol-optional cocktails throughout the evening, while local visual artists Carter Umhau, Lauren Bessette and Janelle Whisenant explore the power of art therapy.

The event highlight will be a panel discussion and Q&A featuring Maria Bastasch, Disco Mary Collective founder; Erica Christian, Empowering the Diner founder; Rachel Klebanov, LPC, LCPC; and Carter Umhau, MA, LMHC. And, once we’ve all maybe built up to a good cry, DJ unt.il aka Kawthar Ahmed will be spinning so we can let it all out on the dance floor.

“This is just a way to take a very serious topic that we actually need to have conversations about in the community — in D.C., particularly — but to also have fun with it,” Amado says. “And make it a celebration of self-love, self-care and mental wellness in general.”

Makin and Amado have both experienced the joys and the stressors of being women in the service industry. It’s no secret that harassment, misconduct, sexist language and everyday microaggressions run rampant. Still, they’ve found supportive creative partners who share values and visions, and a space that fosters such relationships.

“I think it’s so important that women feel empowered to [stand up for themselves] in the service industry space [and beyond], because that’s how we’re going to change things,” Makin says. “I have had a lot of amazing female mentors in the industry who have really empowered me and emboldened me to speak up, and I hope to carry on that legacy.”

Hot Girls Go To Therapy takes place Sunday, January 29. Doors are at 5 p.m. and tickets for the event will be sold at the door on a sliding scale of $5-$20. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to The Women’s Center.

The Green Zone: 2226 18th St. NW, DC; thegreenzonedc.com // @thegreenzonedc

