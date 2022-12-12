Hanukkah begins this week. Christmas and Kwanzaa are almost here. You are running out of time to get gifts. Peruse our Holiday Market Guide, make your shopping plans and buy local. Note: All descriptions courtesy of event hosts and edited for clarity.

Through 12.23

Downtown Holiday Market

The beloved outdoor market continues to support small businesses and entrepreneurs across the region, welcoming shoppers for a safe, secure and enhanced shopping experience in the heart of the District this year. The beloved outdoor market will be located in Penn Quarter, transforming two city blocks on F Street into a one-stop shop, open-air winter wonderland. Guests can make the most of their holiday shopping experience this winter supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs across the region, finding unique, festive treasures in the heart of the District through December 23. The outdoor shopping village’s expansive footprint allows for wide aisles for shopping, browsing and enjoying the foods and live entertainment. Free+. 12 p.m. Penn Quarter: Centered at 8th and F St. NW, DC; downtownholidaymarket.com // @downtownholidaymarket

Through 12.18

Four Seasons Holiday Market

A portion of the proceeds are donated to Children’s National Hospital. The market is located on the GW terrace and front courtyard of the hotel and features 6 bespoke wooden market stalls as well as alpine décor. Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC will be servicing a pop-up bar featuring hot chocolate and a holiday cocktail during these times. Hourly snow flurries will delight and enchant shoppers of all ages! Free+. 12 p.m. Four Seasons Hotel: 2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; fourseasons.com // @fourseasons

12.17

Eckington Place Holidaze

Eckington Hall and DC Bouldering Project will be collaborating on Eckington Place Holidaze, a holiday market on December 17 along the woonerf on Quincy Lane. The market will feature an eclectic group of vendors selling a variety of goods, from jewelry, art, ceramics, vintage clothing, candles, books, collectibles, amazing food and of course, beer. Hours of the market will be 1pm – 8pm. Come imbibe, stuff your face and shop for family, friends or self amongst some of the region’s most creative makers. Free+. 1 p.m. Eckington Hall: Quincy Ln, DC; eckingtonhall.com // @eckingtonhall

The Last Minute Market

Get your last minute holiday shopping done at the Arts Walk! We will have specials, pop-ups from our maker friends, and more! Stay tuned for more details. Free. 10 a.m. Brookland Arts Walk: 716 Monroe St. NE, DC; brooklandartswalk.com // @brooklandartswalk

12.17 + 12.18

DC Holiday Market

We’ve curated the best-of-the-best for you! Our diverse collection of 70 designers, emerging brands & artists has something for all – jewelry, housewares, gourmet artisanal gifts, art, fashion, leather goods and so much more! Aside from feeling great for supporting hundreds of small businesses, check these perks: Get a free ltd-edition tote bag, each market has it’s own design and colors! Enjoy refreshing drinks on us all weekend. Hit our DIY station for free gift wrapping and ribbon! Get snapped! Take portraits and video in our photo booth. Our printed booklet is filled with inspiration, small business stories, a map and seller directory, and even activity pages! $10. 10 a.m. Union Market: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; uniquemarkets.com // @uniquemarkets