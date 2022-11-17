Something for Everyone: Your D.C. Holiday Gift Guide

’Tis the season to buy a bunch of cool stuff from locals! Peruse our local gift guide for ideas for every single person in your life. We guarantee you will find something someone will like in this guide. Unless they don’t eat food or listen to music or read or like wearing nice things. If they don’t do any of that stuff, we do not envy your shopping list.

For the Local Music Supporter

IMP Gift Card and Crewneck

Tickets to a show at The Anthem, 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre and/or Merriweather Post Pavilion sound like a fantastic gift idea. But what if the person you’re gifting has tickets? Or they’re busy on the night of the show? Or they need more than the number of tickets you purchased and now the show is sold out? Gift card, baby! Starting at $25 and going up to $200, an IMP gift card is great for the music lover in your life that doesn’t share a Google calendar. Also, if/when you do deliver this gift, consider the 9:30 Club crewneck. It looks great, regardless of your concert attendance. 815 V St. NW, DC; merch.930.com // @930club

Vinyl is Vital Poster from Byrdland Records

Buying someone a record is almost as a tricky as buying someone concert tickets. Rather than guess on what they like and what they have and if they want the standard pressing or some limited run, variant colored vinyl, just stick with a good-looking poster and a gift card from a local record store. We like the Vinyl is Vital poster from Byrdland. 1264 5th St. NE, DC; shop.byrdlandrecords.com // @byrdlandrecords

For Future Sweaty Fun

Running Shoes from Pacers

One of the biggest hurdles to running is finding the correct shoe. An uncomfortable fit will result in a lack of running. While online shoe shopping is fantastic, it’s not ideal for running shoes. Take the person who might love running to a Pacers and let the experts do what you cannot. Multiple Locations; pacersrunning.com // @runpacers

Tune Up from Takoma Bicycle Shop

Similar to good running shoes being an important motivation to running, a working bicycle is pretty important when it comes to getting your bike on the road. We’re not recommending anyone buy a bike but if there is a person in your life with a bike that could use some love, help make that happen. The Takoma Bicycle Shop has excellent customer service, but this pick is applicable for any/every bicycle shop. 7030 Carroll Ave. Takoma Park, MD; takomabicycle.com // @takoma_bicycle

For the D.C. Sports Fan

Washington Capitals Holiday Party Tickets

Everyone gets a Caps themed holiday blanket at the December 19 game against the Detroit Red Wings. This is a fantastic gift because Caps tickets are always a good idea and blankets are always useful at hockey games. 601 F St. NW, DC; nhl.com/capitals // @capitals

Washington Wizards Holiday Pack

Wizards games are a blast and they’re even better when you get a commemorative Nutcracker with your ticket purchase. 601 F St. NW, DC; nba.com/wizards // @washwizards

For the Bookworm

What’s More Punk T-Shirt from Mount Pleasant Library Friends

The DC Public Library is absolutely fantastic. From obvious services like, books, to the above-and-beyond activities for all ages (Drag queen story time! Free Covid-19 tests!), it’s a jewel of the city. Show your love for the library with the most popular shirt that looks like a band shirt that isn’t a band shirt. mtpfriends.bigcartel.com // @mtpleasantlibraryfriends

Gift Bundle from Politics & Prose

D.C. residents love their books and bookstores. In an industry that’s been hit hard by Amazon, Washington appears to be good, actually. There’s Politics & Prose, Kramers, Capitol Hill Books, Solid State Books, Loyalty Bookstore, Lost City Books, Bold Fork Books and more. We’re going with a gift bundle from Politics & Prose because they can be customized for journaling/writing, art, cooking and gardening, cozy at home, games for the whole family or miscellaneous. Every single person in your life can be at least one of those categories. Multiple Locations; politics-prose.com // @politicsprose

For the Traditional Gift Giver

OF US Skincare Products from Manifest

Fun fact: You most likely have a face! And most everyone you know also has a face! And that face could benefit from some quality skincare products, regardless of gender! 1807 Florida Ave. NW, DC; manifest.us // @manifest.us

Party Prep Facial from Silver Mirror

Who doesn’t appreciate a facial? If you’re a super gift giver, consider making this a monthly gift, bringing it down to $76 per month, normally $95. 1301 19th St. NW, DC; 1355 3rd St SE, DC; silvermirror.com // @silvermirrorfacialbar

Personalized Leather Bag from Stitch & Rivet

Want to give them something that looks cool? Feels cool? Personalized? That’ll look and feel better as it ages? Whether you’re looking to spend a few hundred on a satchel bag or closer to $20 on a wallet, there are some good options with Stitch & Rivet. shopstitchandrivet.com // @stitchandrivet

Large Skull Necklace from Tabletop

Is every day Halloween? Every day is Halloween if you want every day to be Halloween. Kudos to designer Daphne Olive for making a necklace I actively covet. 6927 Laurel Ave. Takoma Park, MD; tabletopdc.com // @thetabletopdc

Jewelry from Wild Gardenia Boutique

I’m writing about jewelry and not the item I think is stunning, The Panther Necklace Black, because there’s no way this thing doesn’t sell by the time we go to print. Regardless of the Panther’s availability, take some time perusing the jewelry options from Wild Gardenia Boutique. Even when this necklace is long gone, there are still quite nice earring options. (I’m looking at you, XL Bright Pink Floral Earrings.) wildgardeniaboutique.com // @wild_gardenia_boutique

For the Local Who Wants You to Know They’re Local

Mumbo Train Tote from Bailiwick

Is that a Metro tote bag? Yes, but it’s more! It’s a Metro themed Mumbo sauce themed tote bag from a company who designs and prints their goods in the DMV! wearbailiwick.com // @bailiwick_clothing

Deck the District box from Shop Made in D.C.

Do you want to support multiple local makers in one gift package? Shop Made in D.C. has you covered. Multiple Locations; shopmadeindc.com // @shopmadeindc

For the Person Who Eats

A Holiday Bonanza Box from Each Peach

It’s a celebration in one purchase! Buy this box, be a party hero! 3068 Mount Pleasant St. NW, DC; eachpeachmarket.com // @eachpeachmarket

2023 Calendar Benefiting DC Central Kitchen by Marcella Kriebel

Want to feel good about your gift and know what day it is? marcellakriebel.com // @marcellakriebel

For the Person Who Drinks Adult Drinks

Barrel-Aged Ghouls Attack Pack from DC Brau

The availability of DC Brau on local grocery and liquor store shelves is a year-round gift. So, get the person you love who loves adult beverages something you can’t find on most shelves. 3178-B Bladensburg Rd. NE, DC; dcbrau.com // @dcbrau

Discovery Kit from Don Ciccio & Figli

Not sure what Italian liqueurs you enjoy? Sample 15 from D.C.’s finest producer of Italian liqueurs! 1907 Fairview Ave. NE, DC; donciccioefigli.com // @donciccioefigli

For the Parent

Open Play at the Lane

Need a place to put the kid(s) for two hours on a dreary day? Go to The Lane, baby! It’s also good for babies, baby! Kind of. It’s better for kids who can walk, but feel free to meet up with other parents of the under one crowd. You need to get out of the house. 1408 Okie St. NE, DC; thelaneivycity.com // @thelaneivycity

Smithsonian National Zoo Membership

Yes, the Smithsonian National Zoo does not have an entrance fee. But parking is not free. Starting at the premier level, parking is included. It’s a deal if you visit the zoo more than a few times in a year. And you can also feel good about donating to a conservation zoo. But parking, now that’s the real gift. 3001 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; nationalzoo.si.edu // @smithsonianzoo

