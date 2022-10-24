Beautiful, Historic Cemeteries to Visit this October

What better way to really lean into spooky season than with a trip to one of the many elegant, ornate cemeteries in the D.C. area? Embrace the autumnal spirit by taking a brisk, respectful stroll through the well-manicured, historically significant gardens honoring historical figures and everyday people who helped shape the DMV area.

Congressional Cemetery

Located on the bank of the Anacostia, this historic cemetery is the final resting place for countless historical figures significant to the development of both D.C. and America. Among the over 65,000 people memorialized at the cemetery are former FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, composer John Philip Sousa, and Elbridge Gerry, Vice President to James Madison. The grounds feature a slew of stunning monuments and statues honoring those buried there, from massive monoliths to small, delicately constructed busts. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; 1801 E St. SE, DC; congressionalcemetery.org

Saint Mary’s Catholic Cemetery

Featuring burials dating back to the 1860s, Saint Mary’s is one of the oldest cemeteries in the area. This small but beautiful cemetery oozes history, with well-maintained tombstones and memorials scattered between more modern markets. This site adjoins two other burial grounds: Prospect Hill and Glenwood, so those looking to explore multiple spots in one day can easily package the three together. 10 p.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Monday; 2201 North Capitol St. NE, DC; ccaw.org

Glenwood Cemetery

Dotted with countless ornate monuments, many of which are prime examples of the Art Nouveau and Victorian styles, this historic site features several former government and military officials, as well as poets, artists, and authors. Several notable monuments call Glenwood home, including the incredibly detailed and tragic Teresina Vasco Monument, a marble obelisk crafted in the 1850s to honor firefighter Benjamin C. Grenup, and the Victor S. Blundon monument, a unique sculpture that has become notable among fans of public art in the D.C. area. 9pm to 5pm; 2219 Lincoln Rd. NE, DC; mtglenwood.com

Mount Olivet Cemetery

With it’s lush, striking grounds overlooking the capitol, Mount Olivet is the largest Catholic cemetery in D.C., and has the distinction of being one of the city’s first racially integrated cemeteries. There are many stunning memorials spanning the cemetery’s 165 year history, making for an unforgettable experience exploring the property. 7:30am to 4pm Monday through Saturday;1300 Bladensburg Rd. NE, DC; ccaw.org

Rock Creek Cemetery

This stunning, parklike cemetery features rolling hills, hauntingly beautiful memorials, and monuments honoring multitudinous historical figures across the 86 acre property. Originally established in 1719, this is by far the oldest cemetery in Washington, a non-denominational resting place featuring gorgeous work by world-renowned sculptors and anonymous craftspeople alike. 8 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 201 Allison St NW, DC; rockcreekcemetery.org