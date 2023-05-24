Photo Gallery: Helen Hayes Awards at The Anthem

Check out photos from the local theatre awards’ red carpet.

On Monday, May 22, the best theatre talent in the D.C. area came together for the Helen Hayes Awards. Held for the first time at The Anthem, over 1,600 theatre-makers and theatre supporters came to celebrate local theatre. Winners included GALA Hispanic Theatre, which received a total of 11 awards for work in their 2022 season, and Bonnie Nelson Schwartz who won the 2023 Helen Hayes Tribute. See the full award recipient list here and check out photos from the event below. Photos by Ben Droz.

Photo by Ben Droz.

