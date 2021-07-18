Haus of Bambi’s Robert Woofter Is Genderless, Gendermore Fantasy

Director of film and performative art company haus of bambi, Robert Woofter, exudes high fashion. With his striking presence, dancing background and knowledge of the arts, Woofter is leading the way for D.C. to be known as a hub for queer artists to coalesce and explore.

District Fray: What D.C. style means to you

Robert Woofter: D.C. is a creative powder keg, and I love it. Its style is incongruous, messy and deeply personal because the city itself is a collage of competing histories laid on top of each other creating this tension you can almost hear humming throughout. [The city is] proud and engaged with deep-reaching roots, while at the same time transient, young and fickle.

Style icon and/or inspiration

I consist of references [from] too many people to count, but some highlights are artist Felix Gonzalez-Torres, photographer David LaChapelle, choreographer and director Raja Feather Kelly and writer and queer-theorist Alok Vaid-Menon. I am drawn to strong perspectives, probably because, creatively speaking, I’m an opinionated nightmare.

Wardrobe essential

I love when someone has a distinct personal fragrance and how that gets wrapped up in your memories of them. It’s such an intimate expression of style. If you want to get a whiff of me (and I know you do, baby), go check out Aēsop’s earthy Hwyl.

Personal style

I am a genderless and gendermore belligerent fantasy. Full stop. As a bald faggot with impossibly high cheekbones, I am unapologetic about the conversation between the butch and femme parts of myself and this manifests in my personal style and in the choreographic work I make through my company, haus of bambi. I revel in a confrontational and irreverent queerness, and my signature move is telling bachelorette parties to calm down. Am I a hero? Probably.

@thatgorlbambi // hausofbambi.com