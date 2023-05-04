Photo Gallery: “Survive, Glamorously” Opening Night at Union Market

See the opening reception of the new photo exhibit showcasing local queer talent.

In a fantastical gendermore collaboration, haus of bambi and Farrah Skeiky hosted an opening reception for their “Survive, Glamorously: Images of Drag in the District” exhibit featuring works by photographers Cassidy DuHon, Keylimehi, Koto Langa, and Farrah Skeiky. From May 3-13, the photo exhibit will be shown at Studio B at designer Ron David’s Union Market storefront, highlighting some of D.C.’s premier queer performers and drag artists. Photos by Ben Droz.

Want first access to select shows and performances around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.