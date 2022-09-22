Haunted Attractions in the DMV

The DMV is a notoriously haunted area of the world which makes Halloween even more terrifying. If driving on the beltway doesn’t scare you enough, then why not visit one of the many Halloween attractions that pop up during spooky season. We’ve cobbled together the most frightening spots for all your spine-chilling needs.

Field of Screams in Olney, MD

Open weekends from Sept. 23 through Halloween



It’s always a good sign when you have to put your John Hancock on a waiver before entering a scary attraction! Field of Screams has been operating one of the most terrifying attractions for nearly 30 years and it shows. According to them they have the “longest, most terrifying trail in the country,” so bring a change of pants. You can also visit the Slaughter Factory for the sounds of buzzsaws and bones grinding. Not into frights? Head over to the Carnival Town Games to scratch your competitive itch. $44+. Various times. 4501 Olney Laytonsville Rd, Olney, MD; screams.org/ // @fieldscreamsmaryland

Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, NJ

Open weekends Sept. 23 through Halloween

This is a controversial pick as there is obviously a Six Flags in Maryland. To be honest, the one in Maryland is just not as good. Sadly the park is more rundown than its New Jersey counterpart and the experience reflects that. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure has top notch scary attractions. Make sure you get there before 6pm when the zombies slowly start entering the park. As far as live shows go, do not miss Dead Man’s Party. And of course, all the rides are open! Every kind of scare imaginable, plus funnel cakes. Tix start at $50; Park opens at 11:00am; 1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson Township, NJ; https://www.sixflags.com/greatadventure // @sfgradventure

Markoffs Haunted Forest in Dickerson, MD

Open weekends from Sept. 30 through Halloween



Markoffs is THE place to go in Maryland, and has been for three decades. First and foremost they have a very cool Cursed Village with a huge bonfire, complete with drinks and food (including s’mores kits for sale!). Also if you want to feel like you’re in Freddy vs Jason, there is a DJ every night for all your middle of the field partying needs. If trails are your thing then hop onto a bus which takes you to an empty cornfield filled with horrors. You can also stick around The Town which has a Texas Chainsaw Massacre (all of them) vibe. Many enter, few will leave. $20+. Village opens at 7:00p.m.19120 Martinsburg Rd, Dickerson, MD; https://www.markoffshauntedforest.com // @markoffsforest

Ravenseye Manor in Fairplay, MD

Open weekends from Sept. 30 through Nov. 4



With four attractions that include but are not limited to a classic Corn Maze, Ravenseye Manor is the place to go if you want a buffet of scares. And on the last night of the season, they have a special night just for kids. All the attractions are open, but the kids are trick-or-treating their way through them while the monsters hand out candy. Living the dream! And the nightmare. Tix not on sale yet; 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; 8778 Jordan Rd, Fairplay, MD; ravenseyemanor.com



Legends of the Fog in Aberdeen, MD

Open weekends from Sept 30 through Nov. 5



We love a slaughterhouse. We love a corn maze. We love a hay ride. And at Legends of the Fog we love The Farewell Hotel the most. There are over 70 doors in this spooky hotel that each contain their own hidden horrors. As a reminder, guests check in but they don’t usually check out. Tix start at $20; Opens at 6:30 p.m.; 500 Carsins Run Rd., Aberdeen, MD; legendsofthefog.com/ // @legendsofthefog



301 Devil’s Playground in Galena, MD

Open weekends from Oct. 7 through Nov. 5



What’s more upsetting than a Halloween attraction at an abandoned farmhouse with a backstory that includes but is not limited to: A killer that skinned people alive who was released by a judge whose wife was then murdered by that killer so he bought a farm and lived with a corpse? Not much, that’s for sure. Come for that, stay for the terrifying 3D experience. Tix start at $35; 7:00pm; 13335 Alexander Rd, Galena, MD; https://301devilsplayground.com/ // @301devilsplayground

