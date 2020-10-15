Halloween Haunts: 10 Festive Things To Do in D.C.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, not Christmas, Halloween – we know, hot take. In honor of all things spooky and pumpkin spice-y, we’ve rounded up some can’t-miss events on the countdown to Halloween. Hope you have a lot of costumes to dust off in your closet. You’ll be needing them this year!

10.15

Trick-or-Treat Speed Dating at Ballston Quarter

Ghosting is scary all year round. We don’t mean actual poltergeists – we mean that person on the phone who disappears into the void of the black screen. Forget virtual dating and enter this fall’s hottest collab: you, your cute costume, DC Fray and Ballston Quarter. Join this IRL speed dating event and meet your next boo in the flesh (though they may be dressed like a flesh-eating monster). CDC guidelines will be followed to create a safe place to mix and mingle. 6-9 p.m. Tickets $15.50. Ballston Quarter: 4238 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; www.dcfray.com // @dcfray

10.16-10.17

Welcome to the Blumhouse Live

To celebrate the release of four new horror films this fall – “Nocturne,” “Black Box,” “Evil Eye” and “The Lie” – Blumhouse invites you to step into their (virtual) worlds and solve a mystery that spans these scary universes. In addition to virtual scares and thrills, experience music from Ludacris and Jadalareign on Saturday and Questlove and Toro Y Moi on Friday. Various times. Free with RSVP. Virtual. www.blumhouse.com // @welcometotheblumhouse

10.20

“The Office” Halloween Trivia

Planning to put a Jim Halpert-level (read: minimum) level of effort into your costume this year? Or maybe pulling a Kelly Kapoor and going full Snooki (throwback, am I right)? Just an all-around fan of “The Office” and want to show off that niche Halloween episode trivia? Grab your coworkers (or friends) and head to Pinstripes for this trivia. Teams must be no more than six people to maintain social distancing. Winners will receive prizes. 7-9 p.m. Free to register. Pinstripes: 1064 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; www.pinstripes.com // @pinstripes

10.21-10.22

Pumpkin Painting

Join Slash Run for two days of pumpkin paintings – rock ‘n’ roll icons adorning your gourds are encouraged. Your ticket gets you pumpkins and supplies. Be sure to grab a delicious burger and some beer while you’re at it to get your creative juices flowing. Parties must be groups of six or smaller in order to maintain social distancing. Call 202-838-9926 or 202-838-9929 to reserve your seat and your pumpkins. 2 p.m. $12 per participant. Slash Run: 201 Upshur St. NW, DC; www.slashrun.com // @slashrun

10.23

“Hocus Pocus” Screening at Rosslyn Cinema

Watch this classic Halloween film outdoors as part of Rosslyn Cinema’s 2020 movie series. Don’t forget to arrive early to venture out to one of Rosslyn’s great restaurants options for a snack at the movies. Register in advance and of course, don’t forget your witch hats. Social distancing will be followed. 10 p.m. Free to attend. Rosslyn Cinema: Gateway Park, 1300 Lee Hwy. Rosslyn, VA; www.rosslynva.org // @rosslynva

10.24

The Pumpkin Extravaganza

On the hunt for some socially distant fall fun? Want to enjoy unlimited samples of seasonal beer and cider, partake in a cider donut competition, decorate mini pumpkins and Halloween masks, plus so much more? Look no further than Project DC Events‘ The Pumpkin Extravaganza 2020. Grab your tickets now and get ready for a perfect fall day that’s anything but basic – pumpkin spice lovers are welcome! 1 p.m. or 5 p.m. Tickets $55. The Bullpen: 1201 Half St. SE, DC; www.thepumpkinextravaganza.com // @pdcevents

10.25



DC Polo Society’s Haunts & Horses

Experience DC Polo Society’s Halloween event in a safe and socially distant manner. Don your costumes and settle in for a polo match and tailgating, but please bring your own treats (or tricks) to enjoy. This unique celebration is great for the whole family including little ones and furry friends. Don’t forget to dress them up too! 2 p.m. Tickets $25+. Congressional Polo Club: 14660 Hughes Rd. Poolesville, MD; www.dcpolo.com // @dcpolosociety

10.31

Halloween Costume Goat Yoga

Is your kind of Halloween more cute than creepy? Head to the lawn of Ease Yoga & Cafe – in your costume, of course – for some baby goat yoga featuring goats from Walnut Creek Farm. Bring your own yoga mat and towel, and please wear a mask upon arrival (you can practice with or without). This is bound to be the cuddliest Halloween celebration you’ve ever had! 5-6 p.m. Tickets $40. Ease Yoga & Cafe: 3051 Mount Vernon Ave. Alexandria, VA; www.easeyogacafe.com // @easeyogacafe

Haunted Haus Party

Round up your squad (or should we say quarantine pod) of witches and book a table for Courthaus Social’s Halloween bash. A $200 deposit gets you a table, but that price also goes towards the night’s food and drink purchases including a yet-to-be announced beer release and specialty holiday cocktail. Dress to impress, as the winner of Courthaus’ costume contest will receive a $50 gift card. 8 p.m. Tables of four or eight are $200 each. Courthaus Social: 2300 Clarendon Blvd. Arlington, VA; www.courthaussocial.com // @courthaussocial

Anytime

Immerse Yourself in Fall Foliage

What better way to enjoy the District’s beautiful autumn than getting out of the city for a backpacking trip? Whether you’re all in for hiking or new to the game, we have a handy dandy guide for you here that will help you and your crew take advantage of this weather, the leaves and fresh outdoor air. Complete with gear recommendations, expert advice and more, there’s no excuse not to hit the trails this fall.

