Halim Flowers Exhibition // 7.15.21

On July 15, the Four Seasons Hotel Washington D.C. — in partnership with DTR Modern — hosted a private viewing and discussion of “The Audacity to SEE,” a new exhibit from local artist Halim Flowers. The Phillips Collection artist-in-residence’s work will be on display at Bourbon Steak until August 30. Learn more about the artist here.

On July 24, Flowers will return to the Four Seasons to create a live painting in front of guests. DJ Violetta Markelou will be performing and an a la carte brunch will be served, which includes $40 bottomless rosé. Proceeds will go to Greatness Unlimited, a local charity committed to improving the lives of our youth. Reservations are available here.

The Four Seasons Hotel Washington D.C.: 2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; 202-342-0444; fourseasons.com/washington // @fswashington

