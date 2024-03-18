Get Ready for a Culinary Adventure with José Andrés

Food enthusiasts and young adults with a zest for culinary exploration gear up for a flavor-packed journey with the release of the much-anticipated cookbook from the charismatic chef José Andrés, titled ZAYTINYA: Delicious Mediterranean Dishes from Greece, Turkey, and Lebanon.

Since its opening in 2002, Zaytinya in Penn Quarter has captured the hearts (and stomachs!) of both locals and visitors, becoming a beloved spot for its vibrant Mediterranean cuisine. And now, you can bring a piece of that magic into your own kitchen with this debut cookbook, featuring a whopping 150 recipes! From the classic Zaytinya dishes you’ve adored to new surprises inspired by José’s travels across the Eastern Mediterranean, this book is your ticket to culinary excellence.

Celebrate in Style with José Andrés!

Join José LIVE: Mark your calendars for March 21 at 8 pm and head to the Lincoln Theater for an electrifying evening with José Andrés & Friends: The Zaytinya Cookbook of Mezze Madness. Imagine a night filled with engaging interviews, live cooking, and toe-tapping music, all infused with José’s infectious energy and passion. Plus, you’ll get a front-row seat to a live recording of his podcast, Longer Tables, and enjoy an array of Mediterranean culinary tales and delights.

Taste the Magic at Zaytinya: From March 15 to May 31, indulge in a cookbook-inspired, 4-course tasting menu that brings the essence of Zaytinya right to your table. Priced at $85, with an optional wine pairing for an additional $45, this Chef’s Experience is a must-try for anyone eager to dive into the world of Mediterranean flavors.

Read & Cook at Home: Can’t make it to the events? No worries! Bring the flavors of Zaytinya into your kitchen by ordering your copy of the cookbook online. Whether you’re a budding chef or just looking to spice up your cooking routine, these recipes are sure to inspire and delight.

So, are you ready to embark on this culinary journey with José Andrés? Embrace the flavors, the stories, and the community that this cookbook represents, and add a dash of Mediterranean magic to your life! Bon appétit!

