Get a Move On to Ford’s World Premiere of “Something Moving”

The cast of the 2023 Ford’s Theatre world premiere production of “Something Moving: A Meditation on Maynard” by Pearl Cleage, directed by Seema Sueko. The production plays Sept. 22-Oct. 15, 2023, and features Scenic Design by Milagros Ponce de León, Costume Design by Ivania Stack, Lighting Design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Sound Design by André J. Pluess, Projection Design by Shawn Duan, Hair and Makeup Design by Danna Rosedahl, Dramaturgy by Faedra Chatard Carpenter and Dialects and Voice Direction by Lisa Nathans. Photo by Scott Suchman.

“Something Moving” is Ford’s Theatre’s latest production celebrates community while highlighting some of the best talent in the DMV.

As temperatures cool, resisting the pull of the couch and pajamas gets harder and harder. Get out and catch some of the exciting new shows at theaters across DC. To help, here are the top six reasons to see Something Moving: A Meditation on Maynard at Ford’s Theatre.

Pillars of the Community: In 1973, Atlantans from all walks of life came together to elect that city’s first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson, ushering in a period of economic growth and social progress. Jackson is an inspiring figure with an important story, but “Something Moving” examines the lives of the diverse coalition members who elected him. It’s a moving tribute to the people who make and experience history as it unfolds, even if they don’t make the history books.

A diverse cast of DMV actors: Rather than casting actors from a certain city 200 miles north of us, director Seema Sueko looked to communities of talent closer to home. “The DMV is full of great talent,” Sueko shared. “The actors in this production are highly creative, collaborative and kind,” she continued. “The spirit of collective action is embedded in the script, and that found its way into our hearts quite quickly. We share that with the audience.” The cast includes multiple Helen Hayes-nominees Billie Krishawn, Susan Rome, and Tom Story.

Finally see Ford’s: Arguably the most famous theater in American history, Ford’s is an immersive, living monument to the resilience and beauty of our country. Shows that bring American history to light and to life resonate here unlike anywhere else. “Putting Lincoln’s legacy side by side with the legacy of Maynard Jackson speaks for itself,” Sueko said.

Pearl, of Wisdom: Poet, playwright and activist Pearl Cleage has made a career out of looking at the responsibilities and opportunities of historic communities, particularly those of Black women. Her work is uplifting, enlightening, and joyful. For her Ford’s Theatre Legacy commissioned play, Cleage turned to history she knows firsthand. The writer worked for Jackson’s campaign and administration, an experience she calls “life-changing” and “an up-close seat at a historic moment.”

This: “In these turbulent times when there is so much distrust of politicians and politics, I wanted to look back at a moment when we trusted the process and had great hopes invested in the outcome of every election,” Cleage recently shared with Ford’s.

Power to the People: “The play reminds us that it is possible to work together, in all our diversity and with all our flaws, to achieve something great,” Sueko said. “It reminds us that we have done that in the past and that we still have that capacity, but it depends on each and every one of us to choose to participate in that way.”

“Something Moving: A Mediation on Maynard” runs through October 15th. Find tickets and info here.

Ford’s Theatre: 511 10th St. NW, DC; fords.org // @fordstheatre

Want first access to select shows and performances around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.