Game Time: April 2023

Soccer, basketball, hockey, football and baseball picks for April in the DMV.

April: the one month of the year with guaranteed professional baseball, basketball, football, hockey, men’s soccer and women’s soccer. It’s a glorious time, especially if your postseason outlook is dire. Take in a game across the sports landscape before it’s just baseball and soccer for the foreseeable future.

4.8

DC United vs. Columbus Crew at Audi Field

Home match #4 for DC United is Teacher Appreciation Night. The United coach is UK soccer great Wayne Rooney. It’s time to appreciate coach. $29+. 7:30 p.m. 100 Potomac Ave. SW, DC; dcunited.com // @dcunited

4.9

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Rockets are aiming for the worst record in basketball so they have the best odds in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. The Wizards are doing their damndest to make the playoffs via the play-in tournament. What’s old is new again. $13+. 1 p.m. 601 F St. NW, DC; nba.com/wizards // @washwizards

4.11

Akron RubberDucks vs. Bowie Baysox at Prince George’s Stadium

Minor League Baseball is back, baby! Opening night for the O’s double A affiliate is against the Guardian’s double A affiliate and, though you may prefer hometown O’s to the Guardians, it’s difficult to root against any duck. $21+. 6:35 p.m. 4101 Robert S Crain Hwy. Bowie, MD; milb.com/bowie // @bowiebaysox

4.13

New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena

As of this writing, the Caps will make the postseason, so this shouldn’t be their final game of the year. So — fingers crossed — bask in Fan Appreciation Night glory with a free poster and a bunch of other giveaways. We really hope this isn’t the last 2022-23 contest. Our baseball future doesn’t look too bright. $32+. 7 p.m. 601 F St. NW, DC; nhl.com/capitals // @capitals

4.15

Cleveland Indians vs. Washington Nationals at Nationals Park

The Nats have a chance in April! Everyone has a chance in April! But Major League Baseball predicts the Nats will have the 29th worst record in baseball this year, so don’t get that hopeful. But you can get a bobblehead! This Saturday afternoon contest against the Guardians features a free Josiah Grey bobblehead for the first 20,000 fans. $24+. 4:05 p.m. 1500 S Capitol St. SE, DC; mlb.com/nationals // @nationals

4.16

Arlington Renegades vs. D.C. Defenders at Audi Field

This is the final regular season home game of the year for the Defenders before the postseason begins. Fingers crossed it’s not the final-final-final Defenders game. Maybe the third time’s the charm for the XFL. It’s dumb to bet against The Rock. If you haven’t heard, The Rock now owns the XFL. So it’ll probably work. Then again, like The Rock says, it doesn’t matter what you think. $18+. 12 p.m. 100 Potomac Ave. SW, DC; xfl.com/teams/washington-dc // @xfldefenders

4.22

Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit at Audi Field

For the first time, all Spirit home games will be at Audi Field. Good. The National Women’s Soccer League club deserves the larger stage and fans deserve an easier commute. Join the bandwagon. It’s not too late. And season ticket holders get the first ever Spirit bobblehead: Spirit superstar Trinity Rodman. $25+. 7 p.m. 100 Potomac Ave. SW, DC; washingtonspirit.com // @washingtonspirit