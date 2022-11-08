Funny Ha-Ha: Must-See Comedy Shows in November

Lots of comedy happening in D.C. this month (as usual), so we’ve done you the favor of picking out five key gigs that are a great representation of what all’s on offer. From a high-quality local comedy showcase in a charming dive to a hybrid cooking/comedy show in a swanky new theater to improv comedy in a museum, there’s something for every taste this month.

Thursdays

Underground Comedy at Reliable Tavern

Local indie comedy institution Underground Comedy’s weekly show at Reliable Tavern is a great way to dig into the local comedy scene. This free show in Petworth features some of the best standup comics in town, with an occasional drop-in from out-of-town performers. Free. 8 p.m. 3655 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; undergroundcomedydc.com // @undergroundcomedydc

11.13

Champagne, Comedy, And Drag! at The Comedy Loft

D.C.-based comedy troupe Rails Comedy’s monthly comedy and drag show is an unforgettable mix of standup from fantastic LGBTQ+ comics and drag performances from some of the best and brightest drag queens in town. This month’s edition features comedy from TaTa Sherise, Sunny Soroosh, Connor Lyons and a drag performance from high-class performer Katrina Colby. $15. 7 p.m. 1523 22nd St. NW, DC; dccomedyloft.com // @dccomedyloft

11.18

Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats – The Holiday Variant at Capital One Hall

Take the trip out to Tysons, Virginia to catch a live show from one of the biggest names in food, Alton Brown, as he blurs the line between cooking, science and comedy. Expect plenty of audience interaction, games, cooking and general holiday-themed mayhem. Fans of Brown’s singular brainy, sarcastic style will be thrilled to catch him up close and personal. $50+. 6:30 p.m. 7750 Capital One Tower Rd. Tysons, VA; capitalonehall.com // @capitalonehall

11.19

The Auxiliary at The Lyceum

Catch some improvised comedy at a fancy old museum in Alexandria from The Auxiliary improv troupe. The Auxiliary’s brand of improv is heavily oriented towards audience participation, making for an unforgettable night of comedic performance that relies on your contributions. $10. 8 p.m. 201 S Washington St. Alexandria, VA

We Outside Comedy Tour at DAR Constitution Hall

We Outside is one of the biggest comedy tours of the year, featuring some of the biggest names in urban comedy coming together for a three-month run of shows across the country. The D.C. stop features “Wild ’N Out”’s Karlous Miller, Ryan Davis from “Insecure” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and Kelly Kellz, who you may have seen on the HBO reboot of “Def Jam Comedy.” I’m no expert but I’d say you can probably expect some surprise pop-ins, as well. Either way, this show is going to be extremely good. $59.75-$199.75. 7 p.m. 1776 D St. NW, DC; dar.org // @eventsdar

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.