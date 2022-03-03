Funny Ha-Ha: Five Must-See Comedy Shows // 3.4-3.13

There needs to be more comedy drag brunches featuring “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judges. Why can’t this be a weekly thing? That and four more options to tickle your funny bone over the next two weeks in D.C.

3.4 + 3.5

Jackie Kashan at Bier Baron

Kashan has been at it for quite some time and that is in no way a bad thing. The 35-year-stand-up veteran has yet to lose her Midwestern charm. She’s quick and mean-spirited when needed but does not come off as such. Peers of folks like Maria Bamford and Jen Kirkman, she’s the kind of stand up you hope is performing at the comedy club when you just want to see a comedy show. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. 18+ early shows, 21+ late shows. $25. The Bier Baron: 523 22nd St. NW, DC; dccomedyloft.com // @dccomedyloft/

3.4

“Kung Fu Hustle” at Suns Cinema

I first saw “Kung Fu Hustle” as part of a double feature at a second-run movie theater that had $2 beers. It was the perfect setting for the comedy. Suns may not be second run and beers may cost a bit more, but the atmosphere should be about the same. 7 p.m. Rated R. 21+. $10. Suns Cinema: 3107 Mt. Pleasant St. NW, DC; sunscinema.com // @sunscinema

3.5

Brittany Carney at Room 808

The Kennedy Center presents RIOT this weekend. Nine fantastic female comics will perform in one of D.C.’s nicest establishments. You can read all about it on Fray. Anyways, one of the benefits of festivals like RIOT are the unofficial shows connected to the fest. Former D.C. stand-up, current New York comic Brittany Carney returns home for RIOT and you can take advantage of her short trip by checking out one of her two headline shows at Petworth’s Room 808. 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. 21+. $20. Room 808: 808 Upshur St. NW, DC; undergroundcomedydc.com // @undergroundcomedydc/

3.11

Ronny Chieng at Warner Theatre

“The Daily Show” correspondent is bringing “The Hope You Get Rich” Tour to the Warner. The name of the tour alone got our attention. His years on Comedy Central’s flagship show got our attention. His roles in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Crazy Rich Asians” got our attention. In other words, he has our attention. Watch his quite enjoyable Netflix special “Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!” to see if he keeps your attention. If you don’t want to watch a whole hour of funny, at least watch “The Internet Is Making People Stupid.” Knowing it was recorded in 2019 and what followed is so, so depressing. 7 p.m. All ages. $35 to $55. Warner Theatre: 535 8th St. SE, DC; warnertheatredc.com // @warnertheatre

3.13

Dragtastic Bubbly Brunch featuring Ross Matthews at DC Improv

Good for Ross Matthews! No one has done more with a Leno internship than the New York Times bestselling author/”RuPaul’s Drag Race” panelist/”Drew Barrymore Show” friend and frequent late night guest. Somehow Matthews has been doing this for more than 20 years (!!!) and remains as lovable as ever. If this gig was just Ross, it would get our recommendation. Combine it with a drag show and it’s a no brainer. 1p.m. 18+. Sold-out. DC Improv: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

