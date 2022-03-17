Funny Ha-Ha: Five Must-See Comedy Shows // 3.17-3.23

Sing some songs with Mr. Robinson, have a sober laugh, appreciate New Yorker cartoons, embrace your inner Anglophile and watch a gorilla do kung-fu. Here are some funny options over the next two weeks in D.C.

3.17-3.20

Craig Robinson at DC Improv

Do you like when Robinson sings? Do you like when his character Darryl plays keyboard on The Office? Do you like singing along to “Take Your Panties Off?” If so, you’re in luck! The extremely likable sitcom star comes to the Improv for eight shows over four days. They’re very sold-out. We’re including this performance because Robinson frequently comes to the DC Improv, the DC Improv has a healthy and active mailing list and when the next show is announced, you might want to get tickets ASAP. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. 18+. Sold-out. DC Improv: 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dcimprov.com // @dcimprov

3.17

Seltzer: A Sober Comedy Show at Black Box Theatre

We’d recommend any show Jenny Cavallero is on because she’s fantastic. But what sets this show apart isn’t the host, but the extremely reasonable concept: sobriety. Drink minimums are still the standard for most comedy clubs. Tales of alcoholism are still the standard for lots of stand ups. The cons definitely outweigh the pros yet booze and laughs unfortunately continue their codependent relationship. Cavallero and company are doing their best to present another option, one that includes mocktails. 8 p.m. All ages. $25. Black Box Theatre: 8641 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, MD; improbablecomedy.com // @improbablecomedy

3.18

Liza Donnelly Very Funny Ladies with Sara Lautman at Politics & Prose Union Market

This bookstore event isn’t exactly a comedy show but more like a talk about clever and quippy cartoons for the literati. New Yorker cartoonist and author Liza Donnelly will speak about her new book, Very Funny Ladies, with fellow cartoonist Sara Lautman. Attending events like this tend to make me feel less guilty about my love of comics and superior to my non-comic reading friends. I guess I’m saying you should aspire to be kinda snobby? 7 p.m. All ages. $33. Politics & Prose: 1270 5th Street NE, DC; politics-prose.com // @politicsprose

3.20

Russell Howard at Sixth and I

I have a sweet spot for British comedians. I am not alone. Howard’s North America tour is full of stops in large rooms like Sixth & I. If you need some charming quips, this could be your charming man. His middle-of-the-road style has mass appeal and possibly enough appeal to play the Warner next time he’s in D.C. 7:30 p.m. All ages. Sold out. Secondary market tickets start at $61. Sixth & I: 600 I St. NW, DC; sixthandi.org // @sixthandi

3.23

WPFS: Super Schlock Spectacular + King Kung Fu at Bier Baron

We’re lucky to have the Washington Psychotronic Film Society. Every city deserves film nerds that’ll do the research to bring weirdo films to people that don’t know they need weirdo films. This edition of the WPFS doubles as a tribute to the late, great Carl Cephas. Cephas, aka The Incorrigible Dr. Schlock and one of the founding members of the WPFS, passed away earlier this year. Get there on time for the Super Schlock Spectacular and stay for the feature length film about a gorilla trained in martial arts. 7 p.m. 18+. No cover. The Bier Baron: 523 22nd St. NW, DC; dccomedyloft.com // @bierbarondc

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.