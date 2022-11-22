Best Free Dates in D.C.

Dating in D.C. can be expensive, but you don’t have to break the bank every time you get together with a potential romantic partner. There are plenty of free options to take advantage of in the city. We’ve assembled a list of five solid, totally free activities that double as great date spots.

Choose your own art adventure with the Murals D.C. project

Assemble a customized, neighborhood-spanning art walk, choosing from over 50 murals across over a dozen neighborhoods displayed as a part of the Murals D.C. public art project. Use the map view on their website to string together your own must-see list or follow their most popular walking tour through the U Street Corridor to catch 10 murals spread across just 12 blocks. muralsdcproject.com // @muralsdc

Visit the Dupont Circle Farmer’s Market

The year round Dupont Circle Farmer’s Market is a great post-brunch spot to stroll around and scope out some high quality provisions from vendors in and around the DMV area. Or skip brunch altogether, grab a few free samples and pick up some fresh produce and head back to your place to whip up a dish on the fly with your date, testing their problem solving skills and their culinary chops in one fell swoop. Sunday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 1600 20th St. NW, DC; freshfarm.org // @freshfarmdc

Catch a show at the Kennedy Center

The Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center’s an invaluable resource for music discovery and free live entertainment. Hosting acclaimed musicians from around the world, there’s always something new and exciting happening, a perfect date spot for open minded couples looking to check out some well-curated live music. Occasional film screenings and live comedy shows will pop up occasionally, as well, making this a great go-to spot for budget dates. Wednesday through Saturday, 6 p.m. 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

Hang with the animals at the National Zoo

We can’t think of many spots better than an offbeat, laid-back, free date than a visit to the zoo. Stroll around the grounds and riff with your new friend about the various goofy animals. Sure, they close at 4 every day, so maybe hit it before a round of drinks and an early dinner? Either way, the National Zoo is a great low stakes spot to hang out with a date for a couple hours. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 3001 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; nationalzoo.si.edu // @smithsonianzoo

Drive out to Glenstone

A quick drive northwest to Potomac, MD will bring you to the extremely cool and always free modern art museum Glenstone. Their deliberately limited capacity and sparse layout maximizes the amount of one-on-one time you and your date can spend strolling the grounds, discussing pieces by artists like Cy Twombly, Doris Salcedo and Simone Leigh. Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 12100 Glen Rd. Potomac, MD; glenstone.org // @glenstonemuseum