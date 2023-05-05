Free Comic Book Day Deals Around the DMV This Weekend

We’ve rounded up five shops celebrating the holiday in style, with giveaways, special guests, and more.

This Saturday, May 6, comics lovers in the DMV area will celebrate Free Comic Book Day, a massive event that celebrates the network of independently owned comic book shops around the country. We’ve rounded up five such shops that are celebrating the holiday in style, with giveaways, special guests and more.

Third Eye Comics

In honor of their 15th anniversary, they’re going all-out at every Third Eye location, marking down their entire inventory 15%, with a sidewalk sale featuring a huge array of $1 comics and 50% off select graphic novels, plus generous giveaways for the first 15 people in line at each shop. On top of all that, the Annapolis store is hosting a signing event featuring Jim Zub, writer of FCBD exclusive “Conan the Barbarian #0.” 9 a.m. Various locations; thirdeyecomics.com // @thirdeyecomics

Beyond Comics

Maryland’s favorite twin comic shops, Beyond Comics in Gaithersburg and Frederick, are hosting a pair of FCBD events that double as non-perishable food drives, rewarding generous donors with extra free comics! Four creators are expected to appear for signings at the Frederick location: Marc Hempel, Mark Wheatley, Terry Flippo and Daniel Krall, while Gaithersburg location hosts a meet and greet with local comic artists John Watkins Chow. 9 a.m. Various locations; beyondcomics.com // @beyondcomics

Big Planet Comics

Big Planet’s trio of locations, one each in D.C., Vienna and Bethesda, are official partner shops for Free Comic Book Day and will be fully stocked with plenty of exclusive free titles, from kid-friendly titles like “Dog Man and the League of Misfits” to more grownup fare like “Choujin X” and “Shadowman Darque Legacy.” 11 a.m. Various locations; bigplanetcomics.com

Fantom Comics

The folks at Fantom Comics are using Free Comic Book Day as a reason to celebrate the upcoming release of the new Transformers movie, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.” Expect Transformers-themed prize packs and movie ticket giveaways in addition to the usual Free Comic Book Day shenanigans. 11 a.m. 2010 P St NW Upper Floor, DC; fantomcomics.com // @fantomcomics

Comics & Gaming Gainesville

Free Comic Book Day is the biggest day of the year at Comics & Gaming, and this year they’re prepared for their biggest event yet: they’ve got thousands of free comics on deck to distribute, with a huge batch of $1 sale comics, raffles, and other surprises for comics lovers of all ages. 9 a.m. 7556 Gardner Park Dr. Gainesville, VA

