Traveling Without Moving: Foreign Films in D.C. // March 2022

With multiple international film festivals every month, great art house options and a jewel of cinema in AFI Silver, D.C. has some of the best foreign film options. March features an international film fest, an African film festival, Cherry Blossom related programming and more. Here are just a few movie screenings this month that’ll get you out of the country.

“My Childhood, My Country: 20 Years in Afghanistan (Afghanistan, United Kingdom, 2021)” at E Street Cinema

“Boyhood” meets the “Up” series in this well received documentary, screening as part of the DC Independent Film Festival. Unfortunately, it seems like a documentary about war and the toll it takes on children, is always relevant. Originally released when the US was pulling out of Afghanistan, screening as Russia invades Ukraine, it’s heartbreaking and unnecessarily needed. 3.2 at 7 p.m., 3.5 at 1 p.m. Not Rated. $11. E Street Cinema: 555 11th St. NW, Washington, DC; dciff-indie.org // @dcindiefilmfestival

“Nosferatu (Germany, 1922)” scored by Bob Lanzetti at Alamo Drafthouse

The classic horror film should be seen on the big screen, at least once. Sure, you can watch it for free in the convenience of your home or anywhere on your phone, but come on, this is the horror movie that inspired all vampire based horror movies. Lovers of cinema should do their best to understand where all of the tropes come from and this one has quite a few. 4:30 p.m. Not Rated. $11. Alamo Drafthouse: 630 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC; drafthouse.com // @alamodrafthousedc

“WPFS: Vampire Vs. Vampire (Hong Kong, 1989)” at Bier Baron

The Washington Psychotronic Film Society programs an excellent, weekly series of odd and overlooked films every week at Bier Baron. This is not Nosferatu. This is silly and fun and full of silly, fun, blood-sucking kung fu. 7 p.m. Not Rated, 21+. No cover. Bier Baron: 1523 22nd St. NW, DC; wpfs.org // @washingtonpsychotronic

“Neptune Frost (Rwanda, US, 2022)” at AFI Silver Spring

There are very few artists as captivating across mediums as Saul Williams. The poet/actor/musician may be most well known from his music, you might have heard it in a Nike commercial. Or maybe you own his book of poems, published by MTV Books. Or seen him in the critically acclaimed 1998 indie Slam. Or know of his work with Trent Reznor. Or on the beloved sitcom Girlfriends. He’s got a unique resume. So it’s not surprising his 2021 film is kicking off the New African Film Festival. An official selection at 2021 Cannes and 2022 Sundance, Neptune Frost is an Afrofuturist sci-fi punk musical by Williams and his partner, Rwandan-born artist Anisia Uzeyman. There are a lot of quality options at this fest, but no other film will feature English, Kinyarwanda, Kirundi, Swahili and French. I’m willing to bet anything no other film screening in D.C. this month does either. 3.18 at 7 p.m., 3.22 at 9:30 p.m., Not Rated. $8-$13. AFI Silver: 833 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, MD; afisilver.afi.com // @afisilvertheatre

“Lamb (Iceland, 2021)” at Eaton Cinema

The best-ever opening weekend for an Icelandic film in the U.S. (It didn’t gross at “Spider-Man: No Way Home” levels, just a modest $1 million, but that’s still impressive!), Lamb screens at Eaton as part of The Taste of Iceland Festival. There are free screenings like this every week in D.C. Take advantage of them. 5 p.m. Rated R. Free with RSVP. Eaton Cinema: 1203 K St. NW, DC; inspiredbyiceland.com // @inspiredbyiceland/

“Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengeance (Japan, 1972)” at Suns Cinema

The 1972 film, the first in the Lone Wolf and Cub series, screens as part of Suns’ month of Asian films. If you’re a samurai films and vengeance fan, this needs to be part of your canon. If you’re at all interested, buy tickets ASAP. Suns is small and most screenings sell-out a week in advance. 7 p.m. Not Rated, 21+. $10. Suns Cinema: 3107 Mt. Pleasant St. NW, DC; sunscinema.com // @sunscinema

