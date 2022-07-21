Folger Theatre’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the National Building Museum: Giving Good Echo

Midsummer it certainly is, but with an 8 p.m. curtain, the sun is still shining through the highest windows of the National Building Museum during the open scenes of Folger’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” presented here — as if in exile — while the famed Shakespeare library undergoes renovations.

As the outer world descends into darkness, joining the story in mossy night, the charms of this production, directed by Victor Malana Maog and going on now until August 28, grow after a frankly rather shaky start. This is Shakespeare with a lot of business to it, a lot of sparkle and feathers, not all of it productive, but once it builds up some momentum, the extraneous songs and every-color-but-grey-or-beige costumes matter a lot less than the fact that Lilli Hokama and Renea S. Brown, to name two strong examples, make sure the audience is having fun even when their Hermia and Helena, respectively, are very much not.

But above all: the space. “Seeing a Folger play at the Building Museum” is such a D.C. phrase, I think it technically has to register as a foreign lobbyist, but production designer Tony Cisek and lighting designer Yael Lubetzky take full advantage of the grand hall, continuing its streak as a fun place to be in the hotter months. The gilt and ridiculously hollow columns have never felt more appropriate. The hall itself helps draw the audience in, and it gives good echo.

And it echoes a few interesting ideas, like an Oberon-Titania flip that lands the fairy king in bed with the magically asinine Bottom, a noteworthy Jacob Ming-Trent. This adaptation, pared down to the show’s bones and then fleshed out again with dance numbers, pantomime and a surplus of razzle-dazzle, foregrounds his character, and Ming-Trent makes sure it’s time well spent.

The script leans far harder on “fairy toys” than “antique fables,” and the mood is very much one of throw everything at the fake marble columns and see what sticks. Black light, smoking props, harmonica, fight scenes that demand knee pads. If you’re not sold by the time the love potions start flying, you likely never will be, but all the noise does make the rare moments of emotional hush stand out more.

The closing play-within-a-play is a winner, completing the idea that farce and comedy are the most relatable, human things here. At a certain point, with this “Midsummer,” everything piles up so high, you pretty much have to laugh.

It’s not a dream. But it’s a decent fairy toy.

Folger Theatre’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs through August 28. You can buy tickets here

National Building Museum: 401 F Street NW, DC; folger.edu/folger-theatre // @folgerlibrary

