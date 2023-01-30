5 Killer Healthy Brunch Spots in D.C.

We’re well into the new year now and some of us are still trying to maintain our resolutions to eat smarter and healthier in 2023. For those brave enough to continue this journey, we’ve assembled a list of five killer brunch spots in D.C. that aren’t going to leave you feeling like you just ate a whole birthday cake. Whether you’re fully plant-based or just looking for flavorful alternatives to your typical brunch dishes, we’ve got you covered.

Equinox

Seasonal fine dining juggernaut Equinox, now in its third decade, is a key member of the D.C. restaurant scene, serving seasonal, plant-focused dishes designed to showcase the best ingredients the Mid-Atlantic region has to offer. Their eight-course, fully plant-based brunch is a relative steal at $44 a head, considering the quality and care that goes into each dish. From a white bean and tomato bisque to a curried cauliflower and tofu rice dish to a beet fusilli with a wild mushroom bolognese, you’ll be stunned at how Equinox can elevate brunch. Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. 818 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; equinoxrestaurant.com // @equinoxdc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Equinox Restaurant (@equinoxdc)

ala

This elevated Mediterranean spot specializes in Levantine cuisine, and has received love from the Michelin Guide, Eater, Resy and more for their killer bottomless brunch weekend special. They offer 90 minutes of unfettered access to a stacked mimosa bar, as well as a choose-your-own-adventure style menu with plenty of healthy, veggie-forward dishes like dolma — a vegan-friendly pita salad with white beans, tahini, and greens and one of the most unique takes on avocado toast in town. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 1320 19th St. NW, DC; ala-dc.com // @aladupontdc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by a l a 📍 Dupont Circle, DC (@aladupontdc)

Compass Rose

Compass Rose’s Sunday brunch is a globally influenced array of dishes, and each item on the menu credits a different home country. The fresh, flavorful burrata and radicchio salad is the Italian entry, while the roasted baby carrots with sumac-whipped tofu is of Syrian descent and the squash and labneh with za’atar and toasted pumpkin seeds is from Lebanon. Try a few dishes a la carte or really dig in with one of their two Tour of the World prix fixe options, one for meat eaters and one for vegetarians. Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 1346 T St. NW, DC; compassrosedc.com // @compassrose_dc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Compass Rose (@compassrose_dc)

Lapis

This killer Adams Morgan Afghan bistro has a small but mighty brunch menu, with entrees like avocado toast, a flavor-packed egg and veggie dish called karayee and an Afghan take on the classic Italian frittata. For fans of a sweeter brunch who are still looking to keep the calories in check, they offer a Greek yogurt parfait and an açaí bowl with housemate granola and seasonal fruit. High-quality stuff, all around. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 1847 Columbia Rd. NW, DC; lapisdc.com // @lapisdc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lapis (@lapisdc)

Sababa

There’s something for everyone at Sababa, especially for those with an interest in pushing the boundaries of what brunch food is. They offer an Israeli take on brunch classics every Sunday, with a smattering of small plates like charred eggplant, grilled broccoli and a cranberry falafel, as well as kebabs for the meat lovers and more recognizably brunch-y bites like Jerusalem bagel sandwiches and a variety of Benedicts. Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. 3311 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; sababauptown.com // @sababadc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sababa (@sababadc)

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.