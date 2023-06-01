What Films To See in D.C. June 2023

Our film picks include new age horror, a director’s redemption and play-to-movie adaptations in theaters this June in the DMV.

Before you delve into any anticipated summer blockbusters, may we humbly suggest some past films that you may have missed (or just missed seeing on the big screen)? From a recent body horror effort by a new voice in feature filmmaking, a bonafide classic as the director meant it to be seen and a riveting rom-com from a stage play great, there’s something to be said for playing catch up, or simply revisiting an old favorite in theaters.

6.7

“Hatching” at AFI Silver

Don’t miss your chance to catch this extremely underrated, 2022 body horror from Finnish director Hanna Bergholm. “Hatching” explores mother-daughter tensions, influencer culture and the lengths we go to please those around us — all with a healthy dose of blood and guts. The struggling adolescent Tinja, crushed under the weight of her perfectionist mother’s expectations, becomes the unlikely caretaker to a superhuman creature born of an egg she found outside. As it hatches and bonds with Tinja, horrifying changes ensue for the whole family. At this special screening, grab a glass of wine beforehand thanks to the Embassy of Finland, and stick around for a Q&A with Bergholm after the film. $13. Wine reception at 6 p.m., film begins at 7:45 p.m. 8633 Colesville Rd. Silver Spring, MD; afisilver.afi.com // @afisilvertheatre

6.13

“Blade Runner: The Final Cut” at Landmark’s E Street Cinema

While many versions of Ridley Scott’s genre-defining classic exist, 2007’s “The Final Cut” is the only one that sees Scott exercising full creative authority of the story famously adapted from Philip K. Dick’s novel “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep.” The film stars Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, a bounty hunter on a mission to destroy rogue androids through a futuristic LA. As he embarks on this assignment, Decker is confronted with the looming struggle of what makes a human — as well as questions that plague his own identity. $7. 4 p.m. + 7 p.m. 555 11th St. NW, DC; landmarktheatres.com

6.18

“Moonstruck” at the Avalon

“Moonstruck” is legendary playwright John Patrick Shanley’s first effort to appear on the silver screen, and it’s as gorgeous and affecting as his work on stages. The celebrated movie is anchored by the stellar chemistry between co-stars Cher and Nicolas Cage. Through their explorations of love, lust and fate, this movie transports you to the lives of two caring-but-complicated families. $16.04. 10:30 a.m. 5612 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; theavalon.org // @theavalondc

Want first access to select shows and performances around the city? Join the District Fray community to access free and discounted tickets. Become a member and support local journalism today.