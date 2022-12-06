Festive Family-Friendly Fun in the DMV

The holiday season is here and there’s plenty of family friendly fun to be had throughout the DMV area. We’re here with a list of winter festivals, firework displays and educational events to help your whole family get into the holiday spirit throughout the D.C. area this December.

12.10

FONA’s Winter Festival at the U.S. National Arboretum

The Friends of the National Arboretum’s annual winter festival and holiday market returns with more local vendors, a Christmas tree sale and plenty of family-friendly activities. They’ve partnered with D.C. Child Care Connections to present a slew of holiday themed games and activities for the kids, which pair perfectly with a visit to the gorgeous winter displays at the various gardens and collections at the Arboretum. Free. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 3501 New York Ave. NE, DC; usna.usda.gov // @fonarboretum

12.11

Holiday Family Movie Night at metrobar

Enjoy a seasonally appropriate, family-friendly, surprise film screening at local favorite outdoor watering hole metrobar. Bundle up and get ready to sip a hot cocoa (or mulled wine for the grownups) and snack on treats from a local food truck while getting into the holiday spirit with a free movie. Free. 4-6 p.m. 640 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC; metrobardc.com // @metrobardc

12.14

Tudor Tots: What Winter Holidays Do You Celebrate? At Tudor Place

This special educational event geared towards families with kids under 5 years old explores the various winter holidays celebrated by different cultures in America, including Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanza. Activities include games, crafts, storytime and songs, the perfect way to expose your kiddos to stories and traditions from different backgrounds. $5. 10 a.m. 1644 31st St. NW, DC; tudorplace.org // @tudor_place

12.16-12.17

Christmas Illuminations at Mount Vernon

No better way to get into the holiday spirit and kick off the week before Christmas than with a holiday themed fireworks display, combined with a tour of the Mount Vernon mansion and a look at the gorgeous Christmas lights decked out throughout the property. Their winter market will have both era-appropriate gifts from the 18th century as well as more modern fare, while the fireworks display over the Potomac River illuminate the night sky. $36-$58. 5:30-8:30 p.m. 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy. Mount Vernon, VA; mountvernon.org // @mount_vernon

12.17

Winter Wonderland Family Festival at Shipgarten

Mclean beer garden Shipgarten hosts an all-ages winter festival complete with contests like 3 legged races and snowball tosses, as well as live appearances from characters like Spiderman and Cinderella and live music. Parents can sample over two dozen different beers while the kids check out bouncy houses, face painting, scavenger hunts and more. Free. 1-6 p.m. 7581 Colshire Dr. Mclean, VA; shipgarten.com // @shipgarten