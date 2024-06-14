Feelin’ Fine with DANDY at Fort Totten Summer Concert

It’s that time of year again, every park is full of the sound of summer tunes as neighborhoods across the DMV get outside to groove. This last week, we caught up with DANDY at the Fridays at Fort Totten Free Concert Series.

DANDY consists of award-winning singer-songwriter pop sensations, brothers, and Pennsylvania natives Cory and Jordan Dandy. Formed in 2013, DANDY takes pride in producing everything you hear – from writing lyrics, to playing all the instruments, and even producing the final recorded tracks. They pull inspiration from artists like Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, and Thirty Seconds to Mars. They recently won two Central Pennsylvania Music Awards (CPMAs) for Best Pop Artist/Band 2023 and Album/EP of the Year 2023. In case you missed them, you can listen to their tracks on their Spotify here.

You can catch sensational artists like DANDY at the Fridays at Fort Totten Free Concert Series, running every Friday night through August at 6 p.m. at The Modern at Art Place. Bring your own chair and enjoy live music, food trucks, family games, and community vibes. Check out the full lineup on our Eventbrite. Photos by Jamie LeBlanc.

