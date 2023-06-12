10 Activities + Events to Celebrate Father’s Day Around the DMV

Not sure what to do for Father’s Day? District Fray has plenty of ideas.

Finding things to do for Father’s Day — which is this Sunday, by the way — is never easy.

If you’re stumped on how to celebrate Dad or the father figures in your life this year, we’ve got you covered.

Multiple Dates

Pickleball

Pickleball is the hottest game in town. Help Dad earn cool points with a game at a local court. Free. Times and locations vary. washingtondcpb.org

The Escape Game

Give togetherness a whole new meaning as you try to escape from one of several immersive game rooms before time runs out. $32.99+. Various times and locations. theescapegame.com // @theescapegame

Indoor Mini Golf at Swingers Crazy Golf

Golf-loving dads may enjoy spending Father’s Day out on the green, but try something different than the normal 18 holes with D.C.’s latest attraction, Swingers — essentially an indoor mini putt putt/bar and gourmet food. 21+. $24+. Various times and locations. swingers.club // @swingersus

6.15-6.18

Aries Spears at The Comedy Loft

Make it a night of LOLs with comic and “MADtv” veteran Aries Spears before his new Showtime sketch show. 18+. $30+. Various times. 1523 22nd St. NW, DC; dccomedyloft.com // @dccomedyloft

6.16-6.18

Nationals vs. Marlins at Nationals Park

Peanuts, crackerjack and family bonding. The Nationals slide into home plate for a three-game series. Bobblehead giveaway to the first 20,000 fans. $19+. Various times. 1500 S Capitol St. SE, DC; mlb.com/nationals // @nationals

6.17

DC United vs. Real Salt Lake at Audi Field

Show your support for the home team ahead of next month’s much-anticipated clash with Inter Miami and Lionel Messi. $29+. 7:30 p.m. 100 Potomac Ave. SW, DC; audifield.com // @audifield

National Harbor Kayak Tour at National Harbor

See a different side of D.C. on a three-hour kayak tour on the Potomac River with scenic views. $75+. 2:30 p.m. National Harbor, MD; rei.com // @rei

6.17-6.18

Axe-Throwing at Kick Axe Throwing DC

Work out your paternal issues with some friendly competition and a game of axe-throwing, board games, hot dogs and beer to round out the fun. $33+. Various times. 1401 Okie St. NE, DC; kickaxe.com/dc // @kickaxedc

6.18

Father’s Day Brunch at Pinstripes Bowling & Bocce

It wouldn’t be Father’s Day without grilling. Belly up to a BBQ brunch buffet with all the meats, plus waffle, carving and omelet stations. $40. 10 a.m. 1064 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; pinstripes.com // @pinstripesbb

Father’s Day Whiskey Tasting and Food Pairing at Frederick Social

Treat Dad to a rare whisky tasting and food pairing. $25. 2 p.m. 50 Citizen’s Way. Frederick, MD; frederick-social.com // @frederick.social

