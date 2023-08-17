Buy Fresh + Local at These 10 D.C. Farmers Markets

From FRESHFARM markets to neighborhood gems, D.C. has no shortage of local goods to share.

Making weeknight dinners always feels a little bit better at the end of a long day when you can reach for fresh produce. The best way to get said produce is none other than one of the many DMV’s farmers markets. Grab your reusable bag and get your sunscreen on, because we are about to make next-week you grateful.

Every Friday

USDA Market on the National Mall

If you ask us, the weekend always starts on Friday. Located on the National Mall, this market showcases produce from over 30 local farmers, ranchers and small businesses. From fresh bread to a mid afternoon snack, the USDA market has all this and much more. 10 a.m. The corner of Independence and 14th Street SW, DC; usda.go // @usdagov

Every Saturday

Anacostia Community Museum FRESHFARM Market

In a perfect partnership between FRESHFARM and the Anacostia Community Museum, this quaint farmers market features produce from local small business Barajas Produce that we guarantee you will be reaching for all week long. Stop by for an array of goods including peppers, tomatoes, watermelon and more, plus seasonal flowers that would look perfect in any room. 9 a.m. 1901 Fort Pl. SE, DC; freshfarm.org // @freshfarmdc

Chevy Chase Farmers Market

They always say, “Never grocery shop when you’re hungry,” but here, that isn’t possible. From breakfast treats including warm Belgian waffles and breakfast burritos to delectable lunch options like paella, dumplings and BBQ, this market goes above and beyond with both on-the-spot dishes and fresh food to bring home. 9 a.m. 5701 Broad Branch Rd. NW, DC; chevychasefarmersmarket.com // @chevychasefarmersmarket

Monroe Street FRESHFARM Market

Looking for a little more when it comes to Saturday mornings? With yoga and live music events and the Brookland Arts Walk just a few steps away, this farmers market is the place to be. But make sure to clear your schedule because it will be impossible to tear yourself away from this happening spot. 9 a.m. 716 Monroe St. NE, DC; freshfarm.org // @freshfarmdc

New Morning Farm in Tenleytown

Wake up every weekday morning to the beautiful scent of freshly cut flowers. New Morning Farm can make that happen with their Tenleytown farmers market. If flowers suit your fancy or your happiness is measured in cheese, baked goods or fresh fruits and veggies, this market has you covered. 9 a.m. 36th Street + Alton Place NW, DC; newmorningfarm.net // @newmorningfarm

Petworth FRESHFARM Market

Sometimes what you want from a farmers market lies beyond the fruit and vegetables. At Petworth farmers market, craft merchants are intertwined with farmers and producers. Pick up a sweet treat from Simple Pleasures Ice Cream before perusing the endless bath and body care products form Viera Naturals & Wellness – the ultimate weeknight duo. 9 a.m. 4148 9th St. NW, DC; freshfarm.org // @freshfarmdc

Uptown FRESHFARM Market

Tacos and coffee – both lethally delicious and both available at the Uptown market. If this duo isn’t your jam, have no fear: There are endless other options to indulge in, including empanadas, croissants, cinnamon rolls and more. But leave room for dinner because Uptown market has ingredients for every meal – even the snacks in between. 9 a.m. 5500 Colorado Ave. NW, DC; freshfarm.org // @freshfarmdc

14&U Farmers Market

Pasta, get your fresh pasta here! Well, pasta and everything else. Within seconds of stepping into the 14&U market, located in the heart of the U Street neighborhood, we guarantee you’ll find something that will bring you back every week. 9 a.m. 14th Street + U Street NW, DC; marketsandmore.info/ // @14ufarmersmkt

Every Sunday

Bloomingdale Farmers Market

If local is what you want, local is what you get. At Bloomingdale Farmers Market, every vendor is based in the Chesapeake watershed region. That means those handmade cookies and pies you can never turn down are made just a few miles from where you are devouring them. 1st Street + R Street NW, DC; marketsandmore.info

Palisades Farmers Market

Bring home the bacon – literally. Every Sunday, fill all the bags you can carry with meats, cheeses, dips, desserts and more for the week ahead. Dedicated to the community, the Palisades Farmers Market works to spotlight local businesses and groups. Shop in peace, knowing that no matter if you’re buying cookies from Girl Scouts or purchasing fruits and veggies, you are supporting the local community. 9 a.m. 48th Place + MacArthur Boulevard NW, DC; palisadesfarmersmarket.com // @palisadesfm

