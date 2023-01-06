January Family-Friendly Events

Winter’s really out in full force and parents throughout the DMV are looking for family-friendly activities and events to help keep those January boredom blues at bay. We’re here with five events to get the whole family up and out, from movie screenings to live performances to pop-up mini golf events.

Family Movie Afternoons

After a successful holiday movie screening last month, metrobar’s family-friendly film screenings will premiere weekly this month, giving families a free, fun activity to pencil in every Sunday afternoon. There are plenty of tasty beverages and snacks suitable for all ages in their cozy space, making this a great option for those looking to get out of the house for a few hours. Free. Sundays at 4 p.m. metrobar: 640 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC; metrobardc.com // @metrobardc

“The Horse and His Boy”

An adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ beloved children’s novel by the acclaimed Logos Theatre collective will feature larger-than-life puppets and impeccably crafted sets and costumes. The Museum of the Bible’s World Stage Theatre hosts a short run of performances from late January until early March, and we think this show will be a total mind-blower for fans of Lewis’ work and newcomers to his fantasy world alike. $54-$84; Monday + Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, Thursday + Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 + 7 p.m.; The Museum of the Bible: 400 4th St. SW, DC; museumofthebible.org // @museumofBible

The Uncle Devin Show

The National Theatre Foundation’s “Saturday Morning Live!” series presents a pair of performances from drummer Devin Walker. Walker’s entertaining, interactive performances have rocketed him to stardom in the world of children’s music. He’ll have your kiddos dancing, singing and laughing along throughout this free performance. Free. Saturday, January 14 at 9:30 + 11 a.m. The National Theatre: 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; thenationaldc.com // @nattheatredc

Lunar New Year

The Kennedy Center’s annual Lunar New Year celebration returns featuring a family-friendly concert welcoming the Year of the Rabbit with a spectacular program celebrating Chinese culture. Expect traditional lion dances, as well as performances of historic and iconic Chinese music by the Concert Chorale of Washington. Free. Saturday, January 21 at 6 p.m. The Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, DC; kennedy-center.org // @kennedycenter

Library Mini Golf

Play a full 18 holes of miniature golf at this special one-day only pop-up event at the South Bowie Branch Library in Maryland. Your family will be rewarded with an unforgettable experience for taking the short drive from downtown D.C. as you play through the entire library, which has been converted to an over-the-top mini golf course. Proceeds will go the Books from Birth foundation, which provides books to underprivileged kids from birth to age 5 every month. $3-$5; Saturday, January 28 at 10 a.m; South Bowie Branch Library: 15301 Hall Rd. Bowie, MD; pgcmls.info // @pgcmls

