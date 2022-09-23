Fall’s Best First Date Concerts

Look, we get it: dating can be repetitive and dispiriting, so we’re here to help you get creative this fall with five great concerts that would double as quality first date ideas. Even if you don’t get along that well or whatever, at least you know the bands will be good!

10.6

Rebirth Brass Band at The Barns at Wolf Trap

This nearly 40 year old New Orleans brass band are known for their raucous live shows and effortless vibes, the perfect sort of first date live act. Incorporating elements of jazz, R&B, soul, and more into the classic New Orleans brass band sound, Rebirth will be the perfect backdrop to an autumnal trip out to The Barns, Wolf Trap’s gorgeous, one-of-a-kind venue. $37; 8 p.m.; 1635 Trap Road Vienna, VA; wolftrap.org // @wolf_trap

10.21

Bret McKenzie at Lincoln Theatre

A certain subset of elder millennials (and comedy fans of all ages) will need no introduction to Bret McKenzie, one half of Flight of the Conchords, the musical comedy duo whose cult HBO show was a dorm room sensation in the mid-aughts. McKenzie recently released his debut solo album, “Songs Without Jokes,” an album of, you guessed it, sincere songs written sincerely. McKenzie’s effortless charm and easygoing songs, inspired by the likes of Randy Newman and Harry Nilsson, make this an ideal throwback for thirtysomething daters looking to check out a classy, laid-back gig. $45; 8 p.m.; 1215 U St NW, Washington, DC; thelincolndc.com // @thelincolndc

10.27

Jukebox the Ghost presents HalloQueen 2022 at 9:30 Club

This D.C.-based power pop band has been performing HalloQueen shows, where they don costumes and perform a full set of Queen songs, since 2015, a tribute to one of their biggest influences. If you’re trying to make a date at a concert happen, it’s sometimes hard to find an act both parties are into, but who doesn’t like Queen? Throw together a costume (brave souls can even enter the costume contest) and get crazy to some all-time classic rock bangers. $35; 7 p.m. 815 V St. NW Washington, DC; 930.com // @930club

11.11

Alvvays at 9:30 Club

Blissed-out indie pop band Alvvays finally return with a new album, “Blue Rev,” the followup to their stellar 2017 LP “Antisocialites,” and are heading out on tour, to the delight of their legions of fans. Their swoon-worthy, shoegaze-tinged pop nuggets are a great soundtrack to a first date, full of sunny melodies and razor sharp observations, setting the tone for a budding relationship. $25; 10 p.m.; 815 V St. NW Washington, DC; 930.com // @930club

11.19

Lee Fields and the Expressions at Black Cat

Prolific, frequently sampled vocalist Lee Fields has been a steady in soul music for over 50 years, but has experienced an incredible career resurgence since the release of his 2009 comeback LP “My World.” He’s since released a slew of killer records and toured relentlessly, backed by his impeccable band The Expressions. A live Lee Fields show is a romantic, engaging affair, a perfect opportunity to groove the night away while in the presence of a living legend. $20; 8 p.m.1811 14th St NW, Washington, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc