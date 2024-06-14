Play
Exciting Times in the Triangle: June Events and More!
June 14, 2024 @ 7:03am
VIDA Fitness City Vista is Getting a Makeover! Excitement is in the air as VIDA Fitness City Vista announces a major expansion! Expected to debut this summer, the wellness center at 445 K Street NW will nearly double in size, extending along 5th Street NW. Look forward to an expanded weightlifting area, a larger group fitness studio, and a cutting-edge hot yoga studio. The new entrance on 5th Street will house Bang Salon and Aura Spa, which will introduce premium services like IV therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, cryotherapy, red light therapy, and lymphatic drainage treatments.
Celebrate Father’s Day in the Triangle! Father’s Day is Sunday, June 16, and MVT businesses have some fantastic deals and events lined up to make it a special day!
- bartaco (1025 5th Street NW): Just in time for Father’s Day, bartaco is rolling out its 2024 lobster menu! Enjoy favorites like the “warm butter lobster taco” and new additions like “chilled lobster salad taco,” “lobster ceviche,” and “lobster esquites.” Check their Instagram for more details!
- dLena (476 K Street NW): Treat dad to a sumptuous dinner with a $200 special that includes a bottle of wine, a 14 oz. wagyu ribeye, and a lobster tail. Prefer just the surf and turf? It’s available for $130. Brunch lovers can join dLena from 10am-3pm.
- Eye Street Cellars & Select Reserves (425 I Street NW | 500 K Street NW): Sample a variety of whiskies and find the perfect gift for dad! Enjoy tastings from women-owned distiller Millam & Greene and take advantage of complimentary bottle engraving services.
- Orangetheory Fitness (425 I Street NW): Say goodbye to “dad bods” with Orangetheory’s specials! From June 14-17, get 12 classes for the price of 10 and enjoy $50 off an unlimited membership. Call (202) 469-1035 for details.
- Stellina Pizzeria (508 K Street NW): Celebrate Father’s Day with complimentary bomboloni for dads and Happy Hour specials during Euro Cup games at all Stellina locations.
Carrying on the Family Business In the spirit of Father’s Day, RASA co-owner Rahul Vinod appeared on WUSA9’s “Great Food” segment with his dad, KN Vinod, owner of Bombay Bistro. Hear their inspiring story and learn to make a dish inspired by Bombay Bistro and RASA. Watch the segment on WUSA9!
New (D)ish Alert: Summer Menu Just Dropped at Baan Siam! Baan Siam is heating up summer with new Northern Thai dishes from Chef P Boom. Reserve a spot on their new outdoor patio and enjoy the seasonal flavors!
MVT Deals & Specials
- Orangetheory Fitness: Secret offer for Premier Unlimited membership! Contact the studio to book your first free class and learn more about the discount.
- Over Under Sportsbook Rooftop Lounge: Enjoy 1/2 off wine, beer, and select spirits until 7pm on weekdays, plus $7 mimosas and Bloody Marys every weekend.
- Definition of Fitness: Get 10% off personal training sessions and two free classes with a 10-class pack.
- European Wax Center: MVT residents get $10 off $70 or more with code “Triangle1.”
- Present Company: Enjoy $4, $3, & $8 happy hour specials 9-11pm Tuesday-Thursday and 10pm-1am Friday-Saturday.
- AC Hotel: Partnered with VIDA Fitness for the ultimate staycation.
- Stellina Pizzeria: Offering 2-hour Bottomless Spritzes for $35 with an entrée and 50% off wine bottles on Wednesdays with an entrée.
- A Baked Joint: Celebrate Pride Month every Thursday in June with a free movie screening. Enjoy food and drinks throughout the show. 6:30pm showtime.
- Saturday: FRESHFARM MVT Market: Visit the market at 5th & I Streets NW from 9am-1pm. Rain or shine, enjoy vendors like Keswick Creamery and Lilian Nathalie Cake, along with bi-weekly vendors.
- Sunday: Live Music at dLeña ROJA: Enjoy live music and curated cocktails every Wednesday-Sunday at ROJA lounge. Check dLeña’s website for the latest schedule.
Don’t miss out on these exciting events and deals in the Triangle! Whether you’re celebrating Father’s Day or just looking for a good time, there’s something for everyone.