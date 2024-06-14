Exciting Times in the Triangle: June Events and More!

VIDA Fitness City Vista is Getting a Makeover! Excitement is in the air as VIDA Fitness City Vista announces a major expansion! Expected to debut this summer, the wellness center at 445 K Street NW will nearly double in size, extending along 5th Street NW. Look forward to an expanded weightlifting area, a larger group fitness studio, and a cutting-edge hot yoga studio. The new entrance on 5th Street will house Bang Salon and Aura Spa, which will introduce premium services like IV therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, cryotherapy, red light therapy, and lymphatic drainage treatments.

Celebrate Father’s Day in the Triangle! Father’s Day is Sunday, June 16, and MVT businesses have some fantastic deals and events lined up to make it a special day!

bartaco (1025 5th Street NW): Just in time for Father’s Day, bartaco is rolling out its 2024 lobster menu! Enjoy favorites like the “warm butter lobster taco” and new additions like “chilled lobster salad taco,” “lobster ceviche,” and “lobster esquites.” Check their Instagram for more details!

Carrying on the Family Business In the spirit of Father’s Day, RASA co-owner Rahul Vinod appeared on WUSA9’s “Great Food” segment with his dad, KN Vinod, owner of Bombay Bistro. Hear their inspiring story and learn to make a dish inspired by Bombay Bistro and RASA. Watch the segment on WUSA9!

New (D)ish Alert: Summer Menu Just Dropped at Baan Siam! Baan Siam is heating up summer with new Northern Thai dishes from Chef P Boom. Reserve a spot on their new outdoor patio and enjoy the seasonal flavors!

