Exciting Restaurant Events to Look Forward To In D.C.
April 16, 2024 @ 9:58am
From unique dining experiences to lively beer fests, Washington D.C.’s culinary scene continues to offer an array of exciting events catering to every palate. Whether you’re a wine aficionado, a craft beer enthusiast, or a foodie in search of innovative menus, the city’s upcoming events are sure to delight and inspire.
Cranes & Crimson Lane Vineyards: A Spectacular Wine Dinner Experience
- Date: April 29
- Details: An exceptional evening awaits at Cranes where Chef Pepe Moncayo prepares a five-course masterpiece, each designed to complement the nuanced flavors of Crimson Lane’s wines. From the crisp 2022 Albariño to the deeply layered 2020 Barrel Aged Chardonnay, immerse yourself in Virginia’s rich winemaking tradition. Reserve your seat for this luxurious dining experience at $144 per person, gratuity included.
MITA: Introducing the New 4-Course Menu
- Date: Available Tuesday through Thursday
- Details: Dive into the vibrant, vegetable-forward creations at MITA. For $75, explore a prix fixe menu that celebrates the freshest seasonal produce. On weekends, indulge in a $150 exclusive tasting menu. Casual diners can enjoy à la carte options at the bar. Located at 804 V St NW.
Iron Gate: Celebrate Orthodox Easter and Mother’s Day
- Orthodox Easter Date: May 5
- Mother’s Day Date: May 12
- Details: Enjoy Greek Easter with traditional dishes like Avgolemono Soup and a lavish Easter Lamb Mixed Grill. Mother’s Day at Iron Gate promises a menu inspired by mothers, featuring delicacies such as arancini Milanese and oak-grilled shrimp, crafted to make the day memorable.
The Sovereign: Belgian Beer Tasting with Yvan De Baets
- Date: April 17
- Details: Join a special beer tasting event featuring eight unique brews from De la Senne, including a rare blend with Cantillon lambic. The co-founder, Yvan De Baets, will share insights into their brewing adventures. Tickets are $50 for this exclusive tasting.
HI/FI Tex Mex BBQ: Daily Drink Specials
- Details: Elevate your evenings with unbeatable drink deals at HI/FI BBQ. Enjoy everything from $5 lager schooners on Wednesdays to half-price frozen drinks on Sundays. A perfect spot for weekend indulgence!
Planet Wine: Spring Wine Tasting & Weekly Wine Classes
- Spring Tasting Date: April 27
- Details: Sample 30 spring wines at Planet Wine’s tasting event, priced at $45 per session. Also, deepen your wine knowledge with weekly classes every Tuesday, led by NRG Wine Director, Erin Dudley.
Bluejacket: First Class Membership
- Details: Unlock exclusive benefits including $1 draft beers, birthday treats, and more for just $100/year. Join Bluejacket’s membership for a year filled with special perks and beer-centric events.
Owen’s Tavern & Garden: Craft Beer Extravaganza
- Date: April 25
- Details: Showcasing top selections from Resident Culture Brewing, explore an array of unique brews and enjoy a community-focused beer event with no admission fee.
Rustico: Cajun-Style Seafood Boil with Parish Brewing Co.
- Date: April 27
- Details: Rustico hosts a flavorful Cajun boil paired with a vast selection of beers from Parish Brewing. A perfect way to celebrate the onset of summer with friends and family.
Shelter: Unlimited Kölsch Fest
- Date: April 21
- Details: Experience an afternoon of endless Kölsch from Freigeist Bierkultur, along with German culinary specialties. Led by founder Sebastian Sauer, this promises to be a festive and flavorful gathering.