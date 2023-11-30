Exciting New Experiences Await Wizards Fans This Season

The Washington Wizards’ 2023 season is officially underway, and there are a ton of exciting new things for fans to experience at Capital One Arena.

This season, Washington Wizards fans can expect not only brand new concessions from local vendors we all know and love, but also new seating options for the fans who like to go the extra mile when seeing their favorite team.

“Guests visiting the arena this season can expect to see exciting new food and beverage options, state-of-the-art premium seating spaces, innovative technology used throughout the building and a warm, welcoming hospitality experience,” says Jordan Silberman, senior vice president and general manager of Capital One Arena, Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

A major highlight for the season lies in the food options. D.C. locals can now find some of their favorite spots at the arena. New options include CHIKO, Honeymoon Chicken, Little Miner Taco and Stuggy’s Sandwich Shop. Each concession is now accessible in all areas of Capital One Arena, so attendees won’t have to worry about walking up and down just to get food.

The driving force behind these new concessions was all about listening to what the fans wanted and going through with it.

“People have been asking for it,” Silberman says. “It was really just being responsive to the fans’ requests.”

A small but important addition to Capital One Arena are the GS Draft ReverseTap Smart Dispensers that were installed. These dispensers allow fans to fill their drinks from the bottom up, no longer forcing them to wait in line for another beer or cocktail. It’s all about getting fans back in their seats so they don’t miss the game.

The best part? The GS Draft ReverseTap Smart Dispensers refill beers in a way that prevents too much foam from happening. It’s a win-win for fans. Working with local restaurants and innovative beverage technology aren’t the only things fans can look forward to.

This season, Wizards fans will be able to experience a brand new seating option with the Hennessy Lofts. This area is courtside and features reserved banquet-style seating that can sit up to six people. These lofts also include a curated five-course dinner as well as access to a full menu of beer, wine, and cocktails by Hennessy served directly to the seats by an in-house service team. The Hennessy Lofts can accommodate up to 60 people per night, making it the ultimate experience for die-hard Wizards fans.

Courtside seats are nothing new, but this high-end seating arrangement is. Creating a high-end lounge experience for fans was a big factor for the lofts. Things such as bottle service being available, create a unique, once-in-a-lifetime atmosphere that fans won’t soon forget — especially since they’re the best seats in the arena.

“NBA, NHL, NFL, there’s really nothing close to what we want to do,” Silberman says. Located right next to Capital One Arena is District E, an esports venue where fans can go both before and after games to have even more fun. The main event space takes up most of the venue, but they also have District Bites, a restaurant that offers everything from dinner to dessert to even happy hour. Even better, their dishes use locally sourced ingredients from around the DMV.

“It’s an opportunity to extend the game beyond the building,” Silberman says. “A lot of our fans are asking for the chance to come together and schedule time before and after games.”

Fan experience and listening to what the fans want are key parts that the team behind the changes for this NBA season focus on. By doing this, they have created something that can only be experienced at Capital One Arena.

“We strive night after night to ensure that the fan experience at Capital One Arena is second to none,” Silberman says.

The Washington Wizards’ 2023-2024 season runs through April. For the full schedule, check out nba.com/wizards/schedule. Purchase single-game tickets as well as suite packages at

nba.com/wizards/tickets-2. Keep up with the Wizards on Instagram @washwizards.

