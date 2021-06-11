Emmy Squared Brings its Detroit-Style Pizza to Navy Yard

Emmy Squared opens its newest D.C. location at The Bower in Navy Yard today. Founder Emily Hyland says the restaurant hopes to be the neighborhood’s go-to pizza spot.

“It’s such an awesome neighborhood. I was just there a few weeks ago and it’s really vibrant. [It] has so many residential buildings that we are, at our core, a neighborhood restaurant. That’s how we began, and we try to carry that ethos with us as we expand,” Hyland says.

Emmy Squared was founded in 2016 in Brooklyn, and is best known for its Detroit-style pizza and handcrafted sandwiches. Its first D.C. location opened in Shaw at the beginning of 2020.

Hyland says the Navy Yard location will have the same menu as the Shaw location, but with a different space. The location will feature high ceilings, a bar, garage doors along 4th Street and ample outdoor seating, according to a recent press release.

“The space is much larger than our original location in D.C., [and] much airier. We have a beautiful ability to do outdoor dining, [and] we have these gorgeous garage doors that open,” Hyland says.

For a first-time visit to Emmy Squared, Hyland recommends visitors go with a group so they can try a variety of items. Then she says to order the fan favorite, the Colony, which has pepperoni, pickled jalapenos and honey (“you get like a salty, spicy-sweet trifecta”); and the burger, Le Big Matt, a double-stack grass-fed beef, with American cheese, Sammy sauce, greens and pickles on a pretzel bun.

“We are a pizza place that has a really delicious burger,” Hyland explains.

The Navy Yard location is awaiting the approval of its liquor license, but will eventually serve cocktails, beer and wine. By the end of summer, she says they may also begin in-person pizza-making classes, which Emmy Squared currently hosts virtually with Goldbelly.

In a couple of weeks, a new store is slated to open in Alexandria. With more Emmy Squareds opening, Hyland notes that the restaurants try to keep the essence and authenticity of each neighborhood they open in.

“I’m hoping that will be really well received in the neighborhood, and there’ll be pizza nights for all the families, couples and everybody around.”

Emmy Squared Navy Yard’s soft opening will run June 11-13 from 5-10 p.m. The store will be closed Monday through Wednesday and will resume normal hours on Thursday, June 17.

Emmy Squared Navy Yard:1300 4th St. SE Suite 100, DC; www.emmysquaredpizza.com // @emmysquaredpizza

