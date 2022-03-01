Eight Local Ukrainian Businesses to Support

Here at District Fray, our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people. When it comes to the rest of the DMV showing support for such a huge cause, we’re glad to see so many local businesses taking initiative. For those in the area looking to assist the brave souls of this crisis, check out these organizations that have voiced support for Ukraine, or are owned by some of the many Ukrainians who make the District such a loving community. Little by little, our world can achieve peace. And District Fray upholds any efforts taken to protect the lives of many.

Caddies on Cordell

Having the reputation as Bethesda’s stop for great Detroit-style pizza and luxurious grilled cheeses, Caddies on Cordell is looking to make their name as one of the DMV’s most vocal pro-Ukraine businesses. Now rebranding their Moscow Mule as a Kyiv Mule, part of the drink’s profits will go to supporting Ukrainian causes and help the lives affected by the current crisis. 4922 Cordell Ave. Bethesda, MD; caddiesoncordell.com // @caddiesoncordell

Dacha Beer Garden

Dacha Beer Garden, whose employees consist of Ukrainian staff, is fundraising for the crisis and will donate all proceeds to notable action organizations including UNICEF. 1600 7th St. NW + Potomac Ave. SE, DC; dachadc.com // @dachashaw + @dachanavyyard

D’Light Bakery

Sisters Anastasiia and Vira Derun are the owners of D’Light Bakery, a cafe located in the heart of Adams Morgan on the 18th Street strip. Hailing from Ukraine, the Derun sisters are currently hosting an ongoing fundraiser to support their home country. The café hosts a versatile selection of French pastries and desserts, in addition to a breakfast and brunch menu with a European twist. 2475 18th St. NW, DC; @d_light_cafe

Il Canale

Despite being a business of Italian heritage, Il Canale in Georgetown seeks to send their love to the people of Ukraine and is donating 10% of their profits to humanitarian causes in the region. Having a menu that features the best of Neapolitan gastronomic cuisine, this District fixture is hoping that their delicious menu will help others in their toughest times.1065 31st St. NW, DC; ilcanale.com // @ilcanale

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls of Dupont Circle is owned by Rusty Kurtov. Originally hailing from Ukraine, Kurtov is hosting a day-long fundraiser on March 3, where all items purchased in-store will be directly donated to an action fund. 1303 19th St. NW, DC; masonslobster.com // @masonslobster_dupont

QUA

QUA is an amazingly forward-thinking organization that seeks to support Ukrainians that are part of the LGBTQ+. As of now, they are totally engaged in their Harvey Milk Program which seeks to connect progressive members of the Ukrainian Parliament with U.S. representatives to ensure that all Ukrainians (back home and in the States) are free from sexual and gender-specified discrimination. 1225 13th St. NW, DC; qua.community // @QUA.community

Spacycloud Tea & Cocktail Lounge

Owner of Adams Morgan’s Spacycloud Tea & Cocktail Lounge is Tatiana Kolina, a DMV resident of Ukrainian descent. In solidarity for Ukraine, Spacy is hosting a fundraiser on March 2 to celebrate Maslenitsa, a ceremony that symbolically denotes the end of winter. Spacy’s Maslenitsa will also feature typical Ukrainian food and drink including vareniki, pierogi and Uzvar punch. 1309 18th St. NW, DC; spacycloud.com // @spacycloud

Ukraine House

Ukraine House serves as a home away from home for many Ukrainians in the District and the friends that love their culture. A safe space where Ukrainian heritage, the nation’s heroic past and their love for freedom meets the digital future of modern society, this center seeks to uphold a community that means so much to the nation’s capital. 2134 Kalorama Rd. NW, DC // @ukrainehousedc