Photo Gallery: Dua Lipa at Capital One Arena // 3.2.22

After holding out for almost two years since the release of her second album, “Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa finally has been unleashed. Praised as one of the best records in pop history, Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa brought her disco-pop dream to Capital One Arena. The “Future Nostalgia” tour is filled with dynamic choreographies, stunning visual presentations, and an innovative stage set up, filling the arena with disco nostalgia. Every part of this show, from a stunning starry dress to Dua’s incredible performance, created a futuristic experience.

After a Hollywood introduction of Lipa with her ‘80s styled dancers, Lipa opened her set with the hit single, “Physical.” With the screaming sold-out crowd, Lipa came out with exorbitant energy, strong vocals and dances reminiscent of a Jane Fonda workout routine. She followed that up with another hit single, “New Rules” complemented by a choreography of umbrellas. Every song was often accompanied with surprising visuals, whether a giant inflated lobster popping up in “We’re Good” or Elton John’s video cameo in “Cold Heart.” The show even had an intermission where two roller skaters danced on stage to remixed Dua Lipa songs.

While most of the setlist is off her latest album, “Future Nostalgia,” Lipa also played a few ballads from her self-titled album. As a callback to her first D.C. show in 2017 at the now-shuttered Rock & Roll Hotel, she performed “Be the One,” which marked just how far the award-winning singer has come.

Basked in a starry pantsuit, Dua Lipa was lifted above the stage through a platform while fittingly performing her mega-hit “Levitating.” As the show closed out with “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa transported the sold out crowd to another dimension with futuristic space and disco balls — levitating us all into the cosmos. Photos by Kimchi Photography.

