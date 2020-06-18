Drive-In Movies Around the DMV

Even as some stay at home orders are lifted and businesses reopen, the reality of a traditional movie theater is unknown. Local spots are getting creative and some are even returning to a retro stand-by: the drive-in. If you’re dying to go to the movies somewhere other than your couch, check out these options below.

Bengies Drive-In Theatre is worth the trip out to Middle River, MD. Home of the biggest movie theater screen in the States, this drive-in theater shows classics and new films like The Rise of Skywalker alike. You can pay for a $15 permit that allows you to bring in outside food and drink, or treat yourself to classic movie snacks like popcorn, soda and candy, and even some elevated options like caramel apples, egg rolls and more. 3709 Miller Ave, Middle River, MD. www.bengies.com. Various times and ticket prices. Open weekends only.

Drive-In Movies at The Boro Tysons is a great way to get out and enjoy movies in the car and outside. If you want to skip the car, you can grab a non-vehicle ticket that seats up to four people, just don’t forget your own blankets and chairs. Make a whole night of it by hanging out at Boro Place, which will be shut down to pedestrians only with extended restaurant seating and live entertainment from 7-8 p.m. This Friday at 7 p.m. is the first showing of the summer, kicking off with Dreamgirls. Films are sponsored by ShowPlace ICON at Tysons and the event is produced by DC Fray and District Fray Magazine. 8400 Westpark Dr, McLean, VA. $20 per car or per four person spot. Gates open at 7 p.m., movie begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets available here.

Drive-In Summer Movies at Savage Mill offers contactless ticketing, snacks from vendors and a variety of films new and old for you to enjoy. Upcoming events include Shrek, Just Mercy, Talladega Nights and Into the Spiderverse. Movies begin at 8:30 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. every other Friday through August 28. Check back here for updates on vendors – outside food is also permitted. 8600 Foundry St, Savage, MD. 8:30-11 p.m. every other Friday. Tickets available here.

Family Drive-In Theatre is another classic drive-in worth taking a ride out of the city for. In addition to showing fan favorites like Jaws and Jurassic Park, the Family Drive-In Theatre shows screenings of concerts, and upcoming events include Garth Brooks and the Robbie Limon Band. Grab a burger and fries or some popcorn and enjoy classic cinema or a concert from your own car. A $10 permit to bring in outside food is also available. 5890 Valley Pike, Stephens City, VA; www.thefamilydriveintheatre.com. Various times and ticket prices; Open Friday-Thursday.

