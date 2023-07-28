Doncel Brown Champions Saying Yes + Figuring the Rest Out

The founder and creative director of Generation Typo creates clothing pieces that transcend generational differences.

Look at Doncel Brown‘s designs and you’ll see red. Just a bit, here and there in the details, highlighting the red underline we’re used to when our computers find typos. All generations face this — the little mistakes we make along the way — and Brown wanted to create clothing that appealed to people regardless of what era they were born. His ethos can be seen in the red of each of his pieces.

We chatted with Doncel Brown about his career in fashion, how D.C. inspires his work and what he does to refresh his creative practice.

District Fray: Your career in fashion has skyrocketed within a short period of time. What design and business ethos do you want to carry with you into these new realms?

Brown: I’ve learned so much on this journey and continue to learn every day. Some of the philosophies I continue to live by are, “Say yes and then figure it out” and, “It takes a team.” Saying yes to as many opportunities as I can, even when I’m not sure I’m able to do them, has had a direct positive impact on my journey. This not only allows me to grow at a rate I didn’t think possible, but also opens up new doors. Although I had no official training in the fashion space, saying yes to doing a fashion show just three months into the brand’s life was one of the most challenging and rewarding decisions I made. “It takes a team” is as simple as that; it truly takes a team to build something amazing.

When it’s literally your job to be creative, what do you do in D.C. to unwind?

I love finding speakeasies throughout the city. There’s something about a hidden entrance that really gets to me. I also love the fact that it feels as if you’re stepping into a whole different world in some of them.

How does living in D.C. inspire your work?

I pull a lot of my creative inspiration from the city. I like to go to public areas and just look at what people are wearing and how styles can be combined. This also inspires me to bring more awareness to the creative talents in D.C. I can’t help but appreciate how the different cultures blend together. I truly believe it’s the only place in the world where you can get that much diversity in one city.

Keep up with Generation Typo at generationtypo.com and follow them on Instagram @generationtypo for the upcoming launch of their first Accessories Capsule.

