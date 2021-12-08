The Best Holiday Runs + Races In The DMV

Jingle bell jogs, holiday lights tours and reindeer runs. Whatever you call them, they’re back (and how we’ve missed them). Join some of our favorite local businesses and runners in the DMV as they spread some sweaty cheer around the District. From post-work weekday meet-ups to weekend runs and races, we’ve rounded up the best holiday running events to look forward to this month.

Local shop Pacers is hosting a variety of festive runs in partnership with several popular sneaker brands (so if you’ve got a sneaker upgrade on your wishlist, now might be the time to demo a new pair). The runs will benefit N Street Village and include refreshments following. Donations are optional and registration is not required.

For those looking for one more PR before the end of the year, sign up for Potomac River Running’s Frosty 5K, a family-friendly timed race in Fairfax with 5k, 1k and toddler trot options. All pre-registered participants received a commemorative beanie, long sleeve tee and free race photos. PRs with a cause? Sign us up.

Ringing In Hope, an organization committed to physical events serving local communities, brings back its Jingle Bell Rock & Run. Benefitting INOVA Cancer Center’s Life With Cancer, the race offers 10k, 5k and 1k run/walk/jog options with a festive post-race party. Montgomery County’s Jingle Bell Run will benefit the National Arthritis Foundation with 100% of race registration fees being contributed to the organization. Wrap your run with a bow and enjoy free coffee and pastries at La Famosa after CapRiv’s Jolly Jog, one of 12 events the BID is hosting to celebrate the holidays.

Camaraderie, post-run cocktails and caroling more your thing? DC runner and blogger Courtney Carter brings back her holiday lights run which starts at CityCenterDC. An annual tradition since 2013, join her (and other members of the Oiselle Team Volée DMV) for a run-walk friendly 3-mile route ending at the uber-festive Willard Intercontinental.

Cue the Home Alone airport scene music, here’s a list of some of the DMV’s best holiday-themed upcoming runs:

Holiday-Themed Runs



All events free to attend except where noted.

12.9

Pacers Clarendon Holiday Run, 6:30 p.m.

Pacers Running: 3100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington, VA

Pacers Fairfax Holiday Run, 6:30 p.m.

Pacers Running:10420 North Street, Fairfax, VA

*walk option offered

12.11

One Loudoun Jingle Bell Rock & Run, 9:00 a.m.

Christian Fellowship Church: 44505 Atwater Drive, Ashburn Virginia

Cost: $25

Montgomery County Jingle Bell Run 5K, 9:00 a.m.

Maryland Soccerplex: 18031 Central Park Cir. Germantown, MD

Cost: $20+

12.12

12 Days of CapRiv Jolly Jog, 9 a.m.

The Yards Park: 355 Water Street SE, DC

12.13

Pacers 14th Street Holiday Run, 6:30 p.m.

Pacers Running: 1821 14th St. NW, DC

Cost: Free

*walk option available

12.15

Pacers Alexandria Caroling Run, 6:30 p.m.

Pacers Running: 1301 King Street, Alexandria, VA

12.19

Potomac River Runners Frosty 5K, 8:30 a.m.

Fairfax Corner: 4100 Monument Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA

Cost: $35+

