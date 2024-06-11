DMV After Dark: Top Late-Night Bites

For those in search of a late-night dining fix, Mi Vida is the place to be. With multiple locations, Mi Vida offers its kitchen services until 12 AM on weekends and 11 PM on weekdays. Whether you’re craving their popular blue cheese guac, tacos, or a classic margarita, Mi Vida ensures your late-night hunger is well satisfied.

Located within The Ritz Carlton, Washington D.C., Quadrant is part of the renowned Seven Reasons Group. This bar and lounge remain open until 11 PM from Monday to Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday. On weekends, you can indulge in the full menu until 10:30 PM, with the bar menu available until 11:45 PM. Notable late-night options include Margherita Pizza, a 100% Beef Burger, a Lobster Sandwich, and Venezuelan tequeños. Pair your meal with drinks like the Mezcal-focused “Call My Lawyer” or the “Nightcap” martini for a complete experience.

The Latin hotspot Seven Reasons is buzzing with late-night energy, open until 11 PM on Friday and Saturday. Enjoy the full dinner menu or dive into late-night favorites such as Crispy Pork Belly, Arepitas, and Latin Falafel. The vibrant atmosphere is enhanced by cocktails from Beverage Director Carlos Boada and live DJ sets on the restaurant’s state-of-the-art sound system and custom DJ booth.

Affectionately known as “The Cellar,” this wine bar is a more casual extension of The Dabney’s Michelin Guide award-winning bar program. Chef Jeremiah Langhorne’s intimate English basement space serves a variety of wines by the glass, cocktails, oysters, country hams, and other small bites. Open for walk-ins only from Thursday to Sunday, 5 PM – 11 PM, The Cellar is a cozy spot for a late-night bite.

Balos offers a vibrant Mediterranean dining experience with its fresh, lively dishes and a convivial atmosphere reminiscent of its namesake lagoon on Crete. The restaurant’s rotating menu is designed for sharing among friends in a breezy open-concept dining room. The last dinner seating is at 11 PM, making it a perfect spot for a late-night Mediterranean feast.

Nestled in Dupont Circle, Residents Café & Bar provides a multi-sensory cocktail and dining experience that stays open until 1 AM on Friday and Saturday. With a focus on high-quality, seasonal ingredients and atmospheric design, Residents offers a well-rounded culinary adventure. From botanical surroundings to global cuisine-inspired dishes, this Michelin Bib-Gourmand restaurant promises an unforgettable experience.

MayBar, the newly opened lounge and patio at Joon in Tysons, features dishes from Michelin-starred Chef Chris Morgan. Starting June 7th, enjoy dishes cooked over a custom wood-fired grill on the patio, along with specialty cocktails like the frozen “Joon Julep.” Open Friday and Saturday nights until 11 PM, MayBar is a must-visit for a unique late-night dining experience.

For a late-night option at The Wharf, head to Ilili. This garden-inspired restaurant, complete with a central fountain, offers mezza and Mediterranean dishes alongside specialty cocktails. Open until 10:30 PM on Friday and Saturday, Ilili provides a serene and delicious end to your evening.

Dupont’s stylish cocktail den, The Golden Age, defies the notion that there are no good late-night dining spots in DC. Open from 5 PM – 1 AM on weekdays and 5 PM – 2 AM on Friday and Saturday, The Golden Age offers an elevated dinner menu with items like sumac lamb kebabs, a “crucial” burger, shrimp cocktail, golden crab fritters, and roasted half chicken. It’s the perfect place to satisfy late-night cravings with gourmet flair.

Whether you’re in the mood for Latin flavors, Mediterranean delights, or classic American fare, the DMV area has a variety of late-night dining options to explore. Each venue offers a unique experience, ensuring that your late-night culinary adventures are both satisfying and memorable.