District Fray Magazine is Now at Whole Foods

We are pleased to announce District Fray Magazine is now available for purchase at 22 Whole Foods locations around the DMV. When our publication was reborn in early 2020 (formerly known as On Tap), this was a day we’d dreamed of making a reality.

Our goal is to honor and celebrate the keepers of D.C.’s culture and we are excited to now make the stories of these individuals more accessible to Washingtonians.

The latest issue, now in the select Whole Foods listed below, spotlights D.C.’s exploding cocktail culture including the best local speakeasies, the growing zero-proof movement and interviews with dozens of talented mixologists, beverage directors and talented industry professionals, including 600T’s Kelvin Bacon and Disco Mary’s Maria Bastasch.

Plus, be on the lookout for our next issue on March 1 which will take a deep dive into all aspects of urban adulting — from proper plant care to designing your home to the friendliest breweries for families in the DMV.

We thank our readers for the continued support and help to make this possible. Oh, and please pick up a copy at checkout!

967 Florida Ave. NW, DC

2323 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC

600 H St. NW, DC

1400 P St. NW, DC

101 H St. NE, DC

450 30 40th St. NW, DC

5269 River Rd. Bethesda, MD

4420 Willard Ave. Chevy Chase, MD

316 Kentlands Blvd. Gaithersburg, MD

6621-B Baltimore Ave. Riverdale, MD

11355 Woodglen Dr. Rockville, MD

833 Wayne Ave. Silver Spring, MD

1700 Duke St. Alexandria, VA

2700 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA

520 12th St. S Apt. 100, Arlington, VA

19800 Belmont Chase Dr. Suite 160

4501 Market Commons Dr. Fairfax, VA

7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA

1635 Boro Pl. McLean, VA

11660 Plaza America Dr. Reston, VA

80402 Old Keene Mill Rd. Springfield, VA

143 Maple Ave. E Vienna, VA

For the full map please visit here.

