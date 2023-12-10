District Denizens: Maggie O’Neill

Our editor-in-chief Monica Alford invited seven friends, collaborators and partners in crime who just so happen to be some of the driving forces behind D.C.’s thriving creative scene.



Artist, designer, entrepreneur + founder of Vote For Your Daughter Maggie O’Neill takes a seat at the Petite Cerise table and chat hidden talents, alternate career tracks and what she’s up to next.

Alternate career track.

Talk show host.

Favorite touristy part of D.C.

The National Mall and all the monuments. They’re so majestic and never get old to me.

Ideal work environment.

Being in my studio with tons of natural light and great music.

Social media platform you’d nix.

X/Twitter. I think we are done here.

Favorite D.C. residents, dead or alive.

Virginia Ali who helped open Ben’s Chili Bowl, painter Sam Gilliam, and Michelle and Barack Obama.

One misunderstood aspect of D.C. you wish people got.

We are so small compared to other major cities and capitals. We are only 700,000 compared to eight million in New York City. But we are small but mighty. We aren’t a state, and we are such a transient city that people underestimate our local talent and culture.

If you had to, where you’d live instead of D.C.

Marrakech, Morocco. I feel inspired, connected and creative there.

Dream D.C. collaborator.

Pum Lefebure and Hirshhorn Museum.

What’s next for you.

The Vote For Your Daughter National Public Art Exhibition.

Upcoming project with Monica and her team.

I’m looking forward to collaborating on the Vote For Your Daughter campaign.

Stay up-to-date with O’Neill’s latest projects by visiting her website at maggieo.com and following her on Instagram @maggieoartist. To learn more about Vote For Your Daughter, visit

voteforyourdaughter.com and follow @voteforyourdaughter.

