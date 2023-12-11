District Denizens: Joy Kingsley-Ibeh

Our editor-in-chief Monica Alford invited seven friends, collaborators and partners in crime who just so happen to be some of the driving forces behind D.C.’s thriving creative scene.

Entrepreneur + owner of Style By Kingsley + Kingsley Models to take a seat at the Petite Cerise table and chat hidden talents, alternate career tracks and what they’re up to next.

District Fray: Dream D.C. collaborator.

Joy Kingsley-Ibeh: I would like to curate an experience with Maggie O’Neill, Paul Wharton and Monica Alford. I think Monica is the perfect person to collaborate with on creating an event that seamlessly merges art, fashion, music and models, while showcasing the collaborative and inclusive essence that our industries embody. It will be big!

Sum yourself up in one sentence.

I’m a multifaceted Renaissance woman who embodies a resilient and robust spirit.

Hidden talent.

I can juggle up to three things at a time.

Favorite D.C. resident, dead or alive.

Author Jason Reynolds. His literature, and the way he lives his life and his values, simply inspire me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy Kingsley-Ibeh (@stylebykingsley)



One misunderstood aspect of D.C. you wish people got.

There is fashion in D.C. It’s not just a government, rigid, suit-wearing city. There is a huge fashion and creative community with some of the most talented and stylish people I’ve ever met.

What you’d be if you weren’t working your current job.

I would most likely be running my nonprofit organization for victims of gun violence. This organization would supply support and financial resources to families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

What’s next for you.

I have ambitious plans to launch my styling and modeling workshops, targeting industry professionals and individuals aspiring to break into the business. By offering comprehensive guidance in styling techniques, professional image management and industry insights, I am determined to equip my attendees with the confidence and skills needed to thrive in the competitive world of fashion and modeling.

Learn more about Kingsley-Ibeh’s talent and modeling agency at kingsleymanagement.com and follow them on Instagram @kingsleymodels. Need proof D.C. has style? Visit stylebykingsley.com and follow her on Instagram @stylebykingsley and @joykingsleyibeh.

Want to connect with D.C.’s creative community? Join the District Fray community for exclusive access to drink experiences citywide. Become a member and support local journalism today.

