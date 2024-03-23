Discover the Art of Mesa, Grothaus, and Bahadori

Art enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) is set to dazzle this spring with its much-anticipated Spring Solo Exhibitions, launching on April 11, 2024. Dive into the imaginative worlds of Osvaldo Mesa, Laura Grothaus, and Abol Bahadori, whose unique visions will grace the galleries until June 15, 2024.

Osvaldo Mesa: Toys in the Hands of History

Embark on a vibrant journey with Osvaldo Mesa, an Afro-Cuban artist whose canvases burst with a symphony of colors, forms, and movements. His exhibit, “Toys in the Hands of History,” is a mesmerizing fusion of western painting traditions and African spirituality, presented in the Emerson Gallery. Experience Mesa’s captivating paintings that evoke a sense of wonder and exploration.

Laura Grothaus: Return to the Library of L.E. Grothaus

Step into Laura Grothaus’ enchanting realm where books are not just for reading but an invitation to creativity and imagination. “Return to the Library of L.E. Grothaus,” also in the Emerson Gallery, showcases altered books that encourage viewers to craft their own narratives. Grothaus’ works blend folklore, nature, and personal identity, creating a playground for the mind and spirit.

Abol Bahadori: Inner Gardens

Explore the mystical “Inner Gardens” of Abol Bahadori in the Atrium Gallery, where mixed media artworks reveal the complex layers of reality. Bahadori’s pieces, emphasizing color and space, invite you to delve into a world that balances the familiar with the surreal. Engage with his art that radiates energy and uncovers the intertwined landscapes of our inner and outer worlds.

Join the Celebration!

Don’t miss the Opening Exhibition Reception on April 11, 2024, from 7-9 pm, where you can immerse yourself in art, meet the artists, and mingle with fellow art lovers. The journey doesn’t end there – an Artist Talk on May 18 and a Tea & Talk with Nancy Sausser on June 4 offer more opportunities to connect with the art and the minds behind it.

Plan Your Visit

The MPA Atrium Gallery welcomes visitors during McLean Community Center hours, while the Emerson Gallery is open Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 4 pm. Whether you’re an art aficionado or simply curious, the MPA’s Spring Solo Exhibitions offer a refreshing plunge into the world of contemporary art.

Supported in part by ArtsFairfax, this season at MPA is a testament to the power of art to inspire, challenge, and transform. Join us this spring and experience the magic of creativity in its many forms!