3 Classic Diner Experiences in D.C.

From well-loved offerings to innovative takes on nostalgic dishes, these diners will take you back to the good old days.

For many of us, eating at a diner is a nostalgic experience. We remember being young and loving the novelty of indulging in diner treats like sky-high apple pie and whipped-cream-topped milkshakes, kissed by a bright red cherry. While diners aren’t as popular as they once were, some of us still crave that childhood experience, so we went on a hunt and found three diners in the city — each one in a different quadrant of D.C. — that offers a chance to have a diner experience you crave.

Silver Diner

Silver Diner has been in the D.C. area for more than 30 years, and now includes over 20 locations in the DMV. The iconic restaurant offers all the best aspects of a diner experience: timeless red diner booths, table-side jukeboxes and a whole section of the menu dedicated to milkshakes served in old-fashioned soda glasses. Silver Diner has expanded its menu over time, while still maintaining the venue’s most memorable diner dishes like stacks of pancakes and club sandwiches. Now, there are also plant-based items like veggie burgers, eggless breakfast dishes and vegan milkshakes, as well as seasonal salads and appetizers for those looking for a healthier diner meal. The restaurant has also upped its cocktail game, with a whole menu of hand-crafted cocktails including margaritas and mojitos, and for brunch, mimosas and bloody Marys. 1250 Half St. SE, DC; silverdiner.com // @silver_diner

Sticky Fingers Diner

Located on the H Street corridor, Sticky Fingers Diner has the most fun plant-based diner menu. Stuff your face with blueberry pancakes, biscuits and gravy or vegan eggs Benedict if you are craving breakfast, and those interested in lunch dishes can choose from an Impossible meatball sub, seitan pastrami on rye or a tuna melt made with chickpea tuna. Any meal at Sticky Fingers Diner should include a side of mac n cheese, a basket of fries and, of course, dessert. There are boozy shakes, little devils and cake, featured in a traditional glass diner display case, in flavors like s’mores, funfetti and, my favorite, Boston creme. 406 H St. NE, DC; stickyfingersdiner.com // @stickyfingersdiner

Unconventional Diner

With its cozy booths and cheerful bar stools, Unconventional Diner brings the whimsical vibe of diner with a menu of modern comfort food. Chef Deshaies includes classic diner dishes on his menu, like pancakes, but elevates the old-school breakfast dish with blueberry lavender syrup and mascarpone cream, instead of the usual maple syrup and butter. French toast comes with roast peaches, the breakfast sandwich is smothered in a creamy “sexy sauce” and the mac n cheese includes truffles. Dessert is no less tempting and errs on the side of quintessential American: apple pie, triple layer chocolate cake and coconut cream pie. 1207 9th St. NW, DC; unconventionaldiner.com // @unconventionaldiner

