Definition Studio Fills the Boutique Desert in D.C.

The clothing and jewelry shop celebrates its grand opening this weekend with a party featuring special deals.

D.C. is no stranger to small businesses, but boutique shopping experiences can be harder to come by. Along with shops like Slow Down Market, Ron David Studio and vintage pop-ups around the city, Definition Studio has arrived in Union Market District as an oasis in the boutique clothing desert.

A Mediterranean lifestyle concept, Definition Studio started as an online shop selling curated and responsibly sourced clothing and jewelry from Istanbul. Owner Hatice Rosato — Istanbul-born, but a D.C. resident of many years — believes in this method: that locally made, quality items that are built to last should be a priority for our closets.

“I want it to be a one-stop shop where you could create an outfit,” Rosato says. “You get the shoes, the clothes and accessories in one trip.”

The shop opened this summer next to the Trader Joe’s on Florida Avenue, and features linen clothing, leather goods and jewelry from its own brand, while also hosting other local artisans’ work. “Local” here is relative — there’s work from DMV artists and makers as well as Istanbul-based makers.

The D.C. artists Definition Studio hosts right now are leather footwear from Charix Shoes, skin care from Elodie’s Naturals, ceramic goods from Dorel Dalya Seramik and vintage clothes from Saimar Vintage, among others. In this way, the one-stop-outfit shop could not only decorate yourself, but your home as well.

“This is my idea of a boutique,” Rosato says. “I’m working with locals to be good about sourcing. It matters to me that I support the small businesses back home, too.”

Rosato works to keep the price point at a level that suits all types of consumers, and she’s also working on a new program that would give discounted rates on returned items.

“I am a local person on a mission to bring goods that are quality, but affordable for the neighborhood,” Rosato says. “I want to be able to say that I’m offering everything I could also personally afford.”

To celebrate Definition Studio’s new space and partnerships, Rosato is throwing a party this Saturday, September 30 with Charix Shoes.

Like the shop’s ethos, the party is a gathering. People can bring food and drink to share and celebrate the new community brewing in the sustainable and unique shop. A live DJ will curate the sounds, and Sospeso will provide food and drinks.

Rosato also believes that what goes around comes around, and her generosity to new and returning customers has already made a mark in the boutique space. In that vein, Definition Studio will give 50% off on jewelry to the first 50 customers, and they will also offer $20 off Charix Shoes all day.

All are invited to check out the shop, support local and enjoy the vibe Rosato is creating: a place sustainable in all ways — in the goods and in its presence in D.C.

Definition Studio: 320 Florida Ave. NE, DC; definitionstudiodc.com // @definitionstudio

