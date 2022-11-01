D.C. Unplugged: Inside the Minds of 30 Local Musicians

In clubs and restaurants far from the polished facade of Capitol Hill, D.C.’s best performers come out to play. They might not be what the city is known for — yet — but they’re the beating heart of the capital. Some sing sweet melodies. Others rock out to absolute bangers. Sound by sound, local musicians layer the harmonies that make up D.C. Here’s what they have to say about the inspirations behind their work.

CANANDAIGUA

Folk

Favorite of your lyrics: “Words penned by mortal men that should deliver us from fear and yet we do find so little room for us here.” — “A Lament for John William Henry”

Mantra: The question of American identity. That’s very much what the CANANDAIGUA project is about. It’s an opportunity for me to both challenge and explore what it means to be American through sound and story.

Best D.C. spot for live music:

Slash Run

First music-related memory: Driving around with my parents, singing along to stuff on the radio.

See an upcoming release from CANANDAIGUA in early 2023. Learn more at canandaigua.bandcamp.com and follow @canandaiguamusic.

Grady

Punk, power pop

Favorite of your lyrics: “You’ll work hard and I’ll be sexy” ­— “Stepfords”

Mantra: We’re doing our best.

Best D.C. spot for live music: Pie Shop or The Pocket come to mind first, but D.C. is packed with wonderful venues, which makes it hard to choose.

First music-related memory: Our first rehearsal was at Sam’s apartment. She played a practice pad while I [Emily Yaremchuk] played an electric guitar unplugged. It was a meager but sustaining harvest.

See Grady at Quarry House Tavern on November 5. Learn more at gradyband.bandcamp.com and follow @gradyband.

Jack Kays

Alternative

Favorite of your lyrics: “I must be blind ‘cause I can’t seem to see the things you swear you see in me” — ”When It’s All Over”

Mantra: Cook more. It means no matter what you’re doing in life, just make sure it’s something you love and enjoy.

Best D.C. spot for live music: My home studio in NoMa

First music-related memory: My dad and his buddy teaching me how to play my first beat on the drums when I was 5 years old.

Jack Kays is on national tour now and will release the final two songs on his EP “Cessation” November 11. Learn more at jackkays.com and follow @jackkays.

Jenna Camille

Genreless

Favorite of your lyrics: “Save a bit of love for me / and soon enough the more I’d see / I am standing here / and maybe that’s a good enough place to be.” — “Revelation”

Mantra: Be yourself. Keep your integrity at all times.

Best D.C. spot for live music: Marvin (RIP), Eaton DC, Small Wooden Box

First music-related memory: Being on the open mic scene when I first started out. My favorite was nights at Up and Up open mic at Liv Nightclub.

Stay tuned for upcoming shows and releases. Follow @jennacamillesmg.

Melan

Alternative R&B, New Age soul

Favorite of your lyrics: “Insert my wholeness, I chose it. Gentle integration of a whole shift, a little inhibition but it’s ok.” — “The Crone”

Mantra: I believe when we focus on our own healing and self-actualization, that reverberates in so many directions. It helps heal and empower our family lineage, the communities we’re a part of and the planet itself.

Best D.C. spot for live music: Maketto because they always have great music and a nice record collection @coolkidsvinyl, Howard Theater for concerts and Eaton DC for smaller, curated events.

First music-related memory: In elementary I found a random booklet of mixed CDs my dad had. I never knew what songs would be on them, but I always found songs I loved and looked up the lyrics to find the names. I found “Passin’ Me By” by The Pharcyde and that became my favorite song for a while.

Melan released her second project, “Heart Lessons,” in October. Follow @melansoulflower.

Model Home

Not so much a genre as a moment in time

Favorite of your lyrics:

“I can’t do it without yeah”

Mantra: Just have fun and keep rocking.

Best D.C. spot for live music: Rhizome DC

First music-related memory: Driving in the car and hearing the radio.

See Model Home at Metro Gallery in Baltimore with Special Interest on December 10. Learn more at modelhomedc.bandcamp.com and follow @modelhomedc.

NØ MAN

Punk

Favorite of your lyrics: “In this pit, it’s a race against the clock / Dive with me. Die with me / Time flies with fresh meat on the butcher block. Won’t you dive with me? Come die with me. / I’m in the deep end. I won’t get wet. I can’t swim. I’ll hold my breath.” — “Dive”

Mantra: Create your own universe. “The truth of art lies in its power to break the monopoly of established reality to define what is real.” from Herbert Marcuse

Best D.C. spot for live music:

Black Cat

First music-related memory: Growing up as the daughter of Palestinian refugees, our home was culturally diverse, including music ranging from traditional Arabic songs to Johnny Cash. As a family, we would go to Arabic nightclubs and I have distinct memories of falling asleep on chairs while everyone danced through the night.

NØ MAN is collaborating on an upcoming HIRS Collective release coming out on Get Better Records. The band is booking a European tour next summer and has a song coming out on Secret Voice in June. Learn more at nomanband.bandcamp.com and follow @nomanband.

Spring Silver

Queer metal

Favorite of your lyrics: “I saw a man engage / In the civil debate of a fist to the face / And the police struck while the iron was hot / They struck it right from the record / They swiped the blood on the sidewalk with wite-out.” —”I Saw Violence”

Mantra: It’s not about being “cool.” It’s about doing what you want.

Best D.C. spot for live music:

Black Cat. I just love it. I love the checkered floors and the low stage. It’s a good spot for a good time.

First music-related memory:

I remember hearing Weezer’s “Island in the Sun” when I was really young — probably when the “Green Album” first came out — and feeling this wild mix of warmth and melancholy. That song is just perfect.

Spring Silver will open for Bartees Strange and Pom Pom Squad on November 19 at 9:30 Club. Learn more at springsilver.bandcamp.com and follow @springsilvergram.

Pretty Bitter

Synth pop, or more colorfully: crying while jumping

Favorite of your lyrics: Collectively we all swing between these two as our personal favorites: “You are not a wound or a festival / you are neither and nothing in between / but it is a ribbon and not a noose today / they see it too” and “Our mother’s favorite word is legacy / I wonder if she knows what she passed onto me.”

Mantra: From Zack Be: Focus on sharpening “the knife,” rather than the object you are carving. You are the knife, your output is the carving. So, produce as much art/content as possible and worry less about whether each piece is perfect.

Best D.C. spot for live music: Comet Ping Pong and Black Cat. Also, honestly anywhere Rediscover Fire books shows.

First music-related memory: We range from Miri trying to learn a Pink Floyd song on acoustic guitar when she was 10 years old to Em sobbing at “Jesus Christ Superstar” when they were 8.

See Pretty Bitter at Comet Ping Ping on November 4 and at 9:30 Club on December 17. Learn more at prettybitter.bandcamp.com and follow @prettybitter.mp3.

Synae

Alt-pop, alt-R&B

Favorite of your lyrics: “Validate yourself / ’Cause these trends are gonna change / They’ll move on to someone else.” —“Game Over”

Mantra: Life is short and rare. Say what you feel and do what you want. I don’t want to leave this earth with thoughts of what could have been. I want to travel the world, make music I love and surround myself with people I love. There is nothing that could stop me from doing so.

Best D.C. spot for live music: Songbyrd Music House in D.C. and Quarry House Tavern in Silver Spring.

First music-related memory: My first music-related memories are of 8 year old me dancing for hours every weekend. It was my favorite way of releasing all my pent-up energy without bothering anyone.

Synae’s new EP “Summers Worth” is coming this winter. Learn more at synaemusic.com and follow @iamsynae.

Tunnel

Indie

Favorite of your lyrics: Call it a matter of fate, but I could never get back what I wouldn’t take — it’s everything.” —”It’s So Over”

Mantra: The world is f–ked. If you’re lucky, you’ll have the time and space to find what lights you up. Don’t waste it.

Best D.C. spot for live music: Rhizome DC is a solid spot and I’ve discovered some of the coolest bands at Comet Ping Pong.

First music-related memory: My parents got my sister and me one of those keyboards with the pre-loaded tracks. I listened to “Hungarian Dance No. 5” probably like a thousand times.

See Tunnel at Comet Ping Pong on November 4. Learn more at tunnelll.bandcamp.com

and follow @tun._.nel.

ARI VOXX

Genre

Jazzy dream-pop

Next show

November 19, Sofar Sounds D.C.

Why you should listen

A haunting voice and beautiful melodies

arivoxx.com // @ari.voxx

BAST

Genre

Hip-hop inspired, but generally open

Next show

Heading to Brixton Jamm in London

Why you should listen

Picks out hidden gem after hidden gem

@itsbast_

CITY OF CATERPILLAR

Genre

Screamo

New album

Album “Mystic Sisters” out now

Why you should listen

Intense, cathartic, guitar-driven sound

cityofcaterpillar.bandcamp.com // @cityofcaterpillarofficial

DELIRIANT NERVE

Genre

Hardcore, grindcore

New album

EP “Domed” out now

Why you should listen

Hard-hitting, intense tracks

deliriantnerve.bandcamp.com // @deliriant_nerve

ECSTATIC INTERNATIONAL

Genre

Post-punk-inspired rock

Next album

Debut EP out now

Why you should listen

Direct lyrics and an ethos of “radical optimism”

ecstaticinternational.bandcamp.com // @ecstatic_international

GEENA MARIE

Genre

Electronic, hip-hop, R&B, soul

Next show

Regular shows on Eaton Radio

Why you should listen

Creates the perfect ambiance with every mix

5050fm.com // @djgeenamarie

MAYA ELIZABETH

Genre

Soul

New album

EP “Space to Fill” available now

Why you should listen

Chill coffeehouse vibes with touching lyrics

mayaelizabethmusic.com // @mayaelizabethmusic

MIKIAH

Genre

R&B, soul

Next show + new album

November 3, Sofar Sounds D.C. and

Album “Dahlia” streaming now

Why you should listen

Soulful, honest earworms

@mikiah__

MOOZY

Genre

Alternative rock band

New album

New single “Most Any Drug” out now

Why you should listen

Guitar-centric bops with heartfelt lyrics

moozytheband.bandcamp.com // @moozy_the_band

NATTY BOOM

Genre

Tropical bass, international pop,

house, hip-hop

Why you should listen

Blends music with an aim toward

bringing people together

ebonydumas.com // @nattyboomdj

OUTERLOOP

Genre

Post-punk rock

New album

Album “Outerloop” streaming now

Why you should listen

Fun, noisy, bold — what more could

you want?

outerloop.bandcamp.com // @outerloopband

PUBLIC FIGURES

Genre

Post-punk

New album

Album “Year of the Garuda” out now

Why you should listen

Banging rhythms and bare-knuckle vocals

publicfigures.net // @publicfigures_dc

R WE ON THE AIR?!

Genre

Anything on vinyl

New album

Check her out on Eaton Radio on Mixcloud

Why you should listen

Seemingly effortless mixes of jazz,

hip-hop, electronics and more — on vinyl

@rweontheair

THFCTRY

Genre

Radio broadcaster in hip-hop

Next show

Hosts weekly podcast + monthly DJ residency series

Why you should listen

Gritty, genre-bending selections

audiomack.com/thfctry // @thfctry

—

Because cover bands matter, too

Love to hate ’em, hate to love ’em — but we’re still going to dance to them. Check out a handful of our favorite local cover bands.

THE PERFECTIONISTS

Decade: Any decade

theperfectionistsdc.com // @theperfectionistsdc

SO FETCH

Decade: 2000s

Next show: November 5,

Caddies On Cordell, 9 p.m.

sofetchband.com // @sofetchband

UNCLE JESSE

Decade: 1990s and 2000s

Next show: November 12,

B Live, 9:30 p.m.

unclejessemusic.com // @unclejessedc

THE LEGWARMERS

Decade: 1980s

Next show: November 12,

The National, 8 p.m.

thelegwarmers.com // @thelegwarmers

WHITE FORD BRONCO

Decade: 1990s

Next show: November 18,

Union Stage, 9 p.m.

whitefordbronco.com // @whitefordbronco

