Music
D.C. Unplugged: Inside the Minds of 30 Local Musicians
November 1, 2022 @ 12:00pm
In clubs and restaurants far from the polished facade of Capitol Hill, D.C.’s best performers come out to play. They might not be what the city is known for — yet — but they’re the beating heart of the capital. Some sing sweet melodies. Others rock out to absolute bangers. Sound by sound, local musicians layer the harmonies that make up D.C. Here’s what they have to say about the inspirations behind their work.
CANANDAIGUA
Folk
Favorite of your lyrics: “Words penned by mortal men that should deliver us from fear and yet we do find so little room for us here.” — “A Lament for John William Henry”
Mantra: The question of American identity. That’s very much what the CANANDAIGUA project is about. It’s an opportunity for me to both challenge and explore what it means to be American through sound and story.
Best D.C. spot for live music:
Slash Run
First music-related memory: Driving around with my parents, singing along to stuff on the radio.
See an upcoming release from CANANDAIGUA in early 2023. Learn more at canandaigua.bandcamp.com and follow @canandaiguamusic.
Grady
Punk, power pop
Favorite of your lyrics: “You’ll work hard and I’ll be sexy” — “Stepfords”
Mantra: We’re doing our best.
Best D.C. spot for live music: Pie Shop or The Pocket come to mind first, but D.C. is packed with wonderful venues, which makes it hard to choose.
First music-related memory: Our first rehearsal was at Sam’s apartment. She played a practice pad while I [Emily Yaremchuk] played an electric guitar unplugged. It was a meager but sustaining harvest.
See Grady at Quarry House Tavern on November 5. Learn more at gradyband.bandcamp.com and follow @gradyband.
Jack Kays
Alternative
Favorite of your lyrics: “I must be blind ‘cause I can’t seem to see the things you swear you see in me” — ”When It’s All Over”
Mantra: Cook more. It means no matter what you’re doing in life, just make sure it’s something you love and enjoy.
Best D.C. spot for live music: My home studio in NoMa
First music-related memory: My dad and his buddy teaching me how to play my first beat on the drums when I was 5 years old.
Jack Kays is on national tour now and will release the final two songs on his EP “Cessation” November 11. Learn more at jackkays.com and follow @jackkays.
Jenna Camille
Genreless
Favorite of your lyrics: “Save a bit of love for me / and soon enough the more I’d see / I am standing here / and maybe that’s a good enough place to be.” — “Revelation”
Mantra: Be yourself. Keep your integrity at all times.
Best D.C. spot for live music: Marvin (RIP), Eaton DC, Small Wooden Box
First music-related memory: Being on the open mic scene when I first started out. My favorite was nights at Up and Up open mic at Liv Nightclub.
Stay tuned for upcoming shows and releases. Follow @jennacamillesmg.
Melan
Alternative R&B, New Age soul
Favorite of your lyrics: “Insert my wholeness, I chose it. Gentle integration of a whole shift, a little inhibition but it’s ok.” — “The Crone”
Mantra: I believe when we focus on our own healing and self-actualization, that reverberates in so many directions. It helps heal and empower our family lineage, the communities we’re a part of and the planet itself.
Best D.C. spot for live music: Maketto because they always have great music and a nice record collection @coolkidsvinyl, Howard Theater for concerts and Eaton DC for smaller, curated events.
First music-related memory: In elementary I found a random booklet of mixed CDs my dad had. I never knew what songs would be on them, but I always found songs I loved and looked up the lyrics to find the names. I found “Passin’ Me By” by The Pharcyde and that became my favorite song for a while.
Melan released her second project, “Heart Lessons,” in October. Follow @melansoulflower.
Model Home
Not so much a genre as a moment in time
Favorite of your lyrics:
“I can’t do it without yeah”
Mantra: Just have fun and keep rocking.
Best D.C. spot for live music: Rhizome DC
First music-related memory: Driving in the car and hearing the radio.
See Model Home at Metro Gallery in Baltimore with Special Interest on December 10. Learn more at modelhomedc.bandcamp.com and follow @modelhomedc.
NØ MAN
Punk
Favorite of your lyrics: “In this pit, it’s a race against the clock / Dive with me. Die with me / Time flies with fresh meat on the butcher block. Won’t you dive with me? Come die with me. / I’m in the deep end. I won’t get wet. I can’t swim. I’ll hold my breath.” — “Dive”
Mantra: Create your own universe. “The truth of art lies in its power to break the monopoly of established reality to define what is real.” from Herbert Marcuse
Best D.C. spot for live music:
Black Cat
First music-related memory: Growing up as the daughter of Palestinian refugees, our home was culturally diverse, including music ranging from traditional Arabic songs to Johnny Cash. As a family, we would go to Arabic nightclubs and I have distinct memories of falling asleep on chairs while everyone danced through the night.
NØ MAN is collaborating on an upcoming HIRS Collective release coming out on Get Better Records. The band is booking a European tour next summer and has a song coming out on Secret Voice in June. Learn more at nomanband.bandcamp.com and follow @nomanband.
Spring Silver
Queer metal
Favorite of your lyrics: “I saw a man engage / In the civil debate of a fist to the face / And the police struck while the iron was hot / They struck it right from the record / They swiped the blood on the sidewalk with wite-out.” —”I Saw Violence”
Mantra: It’s not about being “cool.” It’s about doing what you want.
Best D.C. spot for live music:
Black Cat. I just love it. I love the checkered floors and the low stage. It’s a good spot for a good time.
First music-related memory:
I remember hearing Weezer’s “Island in the Sun” when I was really young — probably when the “Green Album” first came out — and feeling this wild mix of warmth and melancholy. That song is just perfect.
Spring Silver will open for Bartees Strange and Pom Pom Squad on November 19 at 9:30 Club. Learn more at springsilver.bandcamp.com and follow @springsilvergram.
Pretty Bitter
Synth pop, or more colorfully: crying while jumping
Favorite of your lyrics: Collectively we all swing between these two as our personal favorites: “You are not a wound or a festival / you are neither and nothing in between / but it is a ribbon and not a noose today / they see it too” and “Our mother’s favorite word is legacy / I wonder if she knows what she passed onto me.”
Mantra: From Zack Be: Focus on sharpening “the knife,” rather than the object you are carving. You are the knife, your output is the carving. So, produce as much art/content as possible and worry less about whether each piece is perfect.
Best D.C. spot for live music: Comet Ping Pong and Black Cat. Also, honestly anywhere Rediscover Fire books shows.
First music-related memory: We range from Miri trying to learn a Pink Floyd song on acoustic guitar when she was 10 years old to Em sobbing at “Jesus Christ Superstar” when they were 8.
See Pretty Bitter at Comet Ping Ping on November 4 and at 9:30 Club on December 17. Learn more at prettybitter.bandcamp.com and follow @prettybitter.mp3.
Synae
Alt-pop, alt-R&B
Favorite of your lyrics: “Validate yourself / ’Cause these trends are gonna change / They’ll move on to someone else.” —“Game Over”
Mantra: Life is short and rare. Say what you feel and do what you want. I don’t want to leave this earth with thoughts of what could have been. I want to travel the world, make music I love and surround myself with people I love. There is nothing that could stop me from doing so.
Best D.C. spot for live music: Songbyrd Music House in D.C. and Quarry House Tavern in Silver Spring.
First music-related memory: My first music-related memories are of 8 year old me dancing for hours every weekend. It was my favorite way of releasing all my pent-up energy without bothering anyone.
Synae’s new EP “Summers Worth” is coming this winter. Learn more at synaemusic.com and follow @iamsynae.
Tunnel
Indie
Favorite of your lyrics: Call it a matter of fate, but I could never get back what I wouldn’t take — it’s everything.” —”It’s So Over”
Mantra: The world is f–ked. If you’re lucky, you’ll have the time and space to find what lights you up. Don’t waste it.
Best D.C. spot for live music: Rhizome DC is a solid spot and I’ve discovered some of the coolest bands at Comet Ping Pong.
First music-related memory: My parents got my sister and me one of those keyboards with the pre-loaded tracks. I listened to “Hungarian Dance No. 5” probably like a thousand times.
See Tunnel at Comet Ping Pong on November 4. Learn more at tunnelll.bandcamp.com
and follow @tun._.nel.
ARI VOXX
Genre
Jazzy dream-pop
Next show
November 19, Sofar Sounds D.C.
Why you should listen
A haunting voice and beautiful melodies
BAST
Genre
Hip-hop inspired, but generally open
Next show
Heading to Brixton Jamm in London
Why you should listen
Picks out hidden gem after hidden gem
CITY OF CATERPILLAR
Genre
Screamo
New album
Album “Mystic Sisters” out now
Why you should listen
Intense, cathartic, guitar-driven sound
cityofcaterpillar.bandcamp.com // @cityofcaterpillarofficial
DELIRIANT NERVE
Genre
Hardcore, grindcore
New album
EP “Domed” out now
Why you should listen
Hard-hitting, intense tracks
deliriantnerve.bandcamp.com // @deliriant_nerve
ECSTATIC INTERNATIONAL
Genre
Post-punk-inspired rock
Next album
Debut EP out now
Why you should listen
Direct lyrics and an ethos of “radical optimism”
ecstaticinternational.bandcamp.com // @ecstatic_international
GEENA MARIE
Genre
Electronic, hip-hop, R&B, soul
Next show
Regular shows on Eaton Radio
Why you should listen
Creates the perfect ambiance with every mix
MAYA ELIZABETH
Genre
Soul
New album
EP “Space to Fill” available now
Why you should listen
Chill coffeehouse vibes with touching lyrics
mayaelizabethmusic.com // @mayaelizabethmusic
MIKIAH
Genre
R&B, soul
Next show + new album
November 3, Sofar Sounds D.C. and
Album “Dahlia” streaming now
Why you should listen
Soulful, honest earworms
MOOZY
Genre
Alternative rock band
New album
New single “Most Any Drug” out now
Why you should listen
Guitar-centric bops with heartfelt lyrics
moozytheband.bandcamp.com // @moozy_the_band
NATTY BOOM
Genre
Tropical bass, international pop,
house, hip-hop
Why you should listen
Blends music with an aim toward
bringing people together
ebonydumas.com // @nattyboomdj
OUTERLOOP
Genre
Post-punk rock
New album
Album “Outerloop” streaming now
Why you should listen
Fun, noisy, bold — what more could
you want?
outerloop.bandcamp.com // @outerloopband
PUBLIC FIGURES
Genre
Post-punk
New album
Album “Year of the Garuda” out now
Why you should listen
Banging rhythms and bare-knuckle vocals
publicfigures.net // @publicfigures_dc
R WE ON THE AIR?!
Genre
Anything on vinyl
New album
Check her out on Eaton Radio on Mixcloud
Why you should listen
Seemingly effortless mixes of jazz,
hip-hop, electronics and more — on vinyl
THFCTRY
Genre
Radio broadcaster in hip-hop
Next show
Hosts weekly podcast + monthly DJ residency series
Why you should listen
Gritty, genre-bending selections
audiomack.com/thfctry // @thfctry
—
Because cover bands matter, too
Love to hate ’em, hate to love ’em — but we’re still going to dance to them. Check out a handful of our favorite local cover bands.
THE PERFECTIONISTS
Decade: Any decade
theperfectionistsdc.com // @theperfectionistsdc
SO FETCH
Decade: 2000s
Next show: November 5,
Caddies On Cordell, 9 p.m.
sofetchband.com // @sofetchband
UNCLE JESSE
Decade: 1990s and 2000s
Next show: November 12,
B Live, 9:30 p.m.
unclejessemusic.com // @unclejessedc
THE LEGWARMERS
Decade: 1980s
Next show: November 12,
The National, 8 p.m.
thelegwarmers.com // @thelegwarmers
WHITE FORD BRONCO
Decade: 1990s
Next show: November 18,
Union Stage, 9 p.m.
whitefordbronco.com // @whitefordbronco
