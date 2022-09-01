Play
D.C. Theatre Reimagined Crossword
September 1, 2022 @ 12:00pm
Since this is our Performing Arts Issue, we decided to test your thespian brain. We sprinkled in clues about local and national theatre, mainstream and avant garde troupes, D.C. comedy clubs and some fuel for all performers. Now, it’s time to get the show on the road. See the answers here.
Print the downloadable PDF here.
ACROSS
1 Tony Award-winning theater in Arlington
8 The One in ‘’The Matrix’’
10 Broadway musical described as “Pure GENIE-US”
11 _____ District: championing the art of autobiographical descriptions of personal experiences
14 “___ Miserables”
15 Polish a story, e.g.
17 K street restaurant run by Chef Baker
19 You’ll see it on stage
21 Laughter sound
22 Theater productions
23 Decorative supports in architecture
24 Morning time, abbr.
25 Underground Comedy club now based in Adams Morgan
28 Broadway classic, “Mamma ___!”
32 “The greatest” boxer
33 Taint
34 Florida Avenue restaurant serving Salvadorian/Mexican food, 2 words
38 Diamondbacks on scoreboards
39 Have a good meal
40 New visual novel video game available from the 4615 Theatre Company, 2 words
41 “____-Team”
DOWN
1 Theater that recently staged King Lear
2 Minimalist, industrial chic, Michelin star-rated restaurant on Okie Street
3 Includes
4 Large coffee pot
5 Nav. rank, abbr.
6 Penn theater that produces edgy and thought-provoking new plays, 2 words
7 James Joyce novel
9 Charming alien of film
12 Riddle-me-___
13 Sound bounce back
16 “Hellboy” director Guillermo ___ Toro
18 Young friend of Falstaff
20 Norway’s capital
23 Liza Minnelli musical
26 Denzel Washington film, “The Book of ___”
27 Eat out
29 Des Moines state, abbr.
30 _____ Stage that recently produced the groundbreaking new musical, “American Prophet”
31 Headliner
35 “Raiders of the Lost ___”
36 Emcee tool
37 “Can’t Help Lovin’ ___ Man” (“Show Boat” classic song)
