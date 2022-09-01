D.C. Theatre Reimagined Crossword

Since this is our Performing Arts Issue, we decided to test your thespian brain. We sprinkled in clues about local and national theatre, mainstream and avant garde troupes, D.C. comedy clubs and some fuel for all performers. Now, it’s time to get the show on the road. See the answers here.

Print the downloadable PDF here.

ACROSS

1 Tony Award-winning theater in Arlington

8 The One in ‘’The Matrix’’

10 Broadway musical described as “Pure GENIE-US”

11 _____ District: championing the art of autobiographical descriptions of personal experiences

14 “___ Miserables”

15 Polish a story, e.g.

17 K street restaurant run by Chef Baker

19 You’ll see it on stage

21 Laughter sound

22 Theater productions

23 Decorative supports in architecture

24 Morning time, abbr.

25 Underground Comedy club now based in Adams Morgan

28 Broadway classic, “Mamma ___!”

32 “The greatest” boxer

33 Taint

34 Florida Avenue restaurant serving Salvadorian/Mexican food, 2 words

38 Diamondbacks on scoreboards

39 Have a good meal

40 New visual novel video game available from the 4615 Theatre Company, 2 words

41 “____-Team”

DOWN

1 Theater that recently staged King Lear

2 Minimalist, industrial chic, Michelin star-rated restaurant on Okie Street

3 Includes

4 Large coffee pot

5 Nav. rank, abbr.

6 Penn theater that produces edgy and thought-provoking new plays, 2 words

7 James Joyce novel

9 Charming alien of film

12 Riddle-me-___

13 Sound bounce back

16 “Hellboy” director Guillermo ___ Toro

18 Young friend of Falstaff

20 Norway’s capital

23 Liza Minnelli musical

26 Denzel Washington film, “The Book of ___”

27 Eat out

29 Des Moines state, abbr.

30 _____ Stage that recently produced the groundbreaking new musical, “American Prophet”

31 Headliner

35 “Raiders of the Lost ___”

36 Emcee tool

37 “Can’t Help Lovin’ ___ Man” (“Show Boat” classic song)

