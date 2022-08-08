D.C. Summer Style: 4 Local Labels to Follow

As the Y2k claw clip trend and tiny sun glass continue to take Instagram by storm, Washingtonians are wearing light crochet tops, tiny earrings and minimalist statement jewelry as the summer heat blazes on. We’ve rounded up a few of the best local labels for you to shop in and around D.C. for the rest of your summer style needs.

Sophie Blake NY

The inspiration behind Sophie Blake NY’s effortlessly chic jewelry line is in the name — New York street style that blends go-to minimalism with delicate hints of art deco maximalism. The Fairfax-based label’s earrings, necklaces and bracelets add a vintagey pop to a more modern look. We love this gold-plated pendant in blue, a necklace that adds warm elegance to a summer evening fit. Pair it with wide-leg palazzo pants contrasted against a fitted statement top for a trendy dinner-to-drinks look.

Sophie Blake NY: 2910 District Ave. Fairfax, VA; sophieblake.com // @sophieblakeny

Nova Bossa

This D.C.-based label is here to preserve Latinx culture by way of style and artisanal goods. Nova Bossa is a Brazilian-owned label that incorporates a slow fashion ethos into every stage of its business model. Sustainably partake in this summer’s knit trend with a multi-colored, full-length crochet dress by ESCVDO. This versatile dress can be worn casually at lunch with flat espadrilles, then elevated in the evening with a heel and chunky earring combination.

Nova Bossa: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; novabossa.com // @novabossaliving

RelumeCo

Lilly Crown Wilder, the designer behind the trendy upcycling label RelumeCo, handcrafts home goods and accessories with second-hand and vintage finds. Ahead of back-to-school season, Crown Wilder has released a new set of tiny toy earrings that serve school time nostalgia. RelumeCo’s art-themed earrings, which depict renditions of the Mona Lisa and Van Gogh’s sunflowers, are a perfect addition to a summer day fit.

RelumeCo: relumeco.com // @relume_co

Scilla + Luna

Scilla + Luna is a handicraft label that sells everything from home goods to clothes to accessories. We personally love Scilla + Luna’s vintage selection, such as this Cottagecore-esque sleeveless crochet vest. This D.C.-favorite is sadly closing its brick-and-mortar in Georgetown, but the label will still be available to shop online. Keep an eye on their Instagram, as they are announcing their in-store hours on a weekly basis until the end of August. Get your final visits into this aesthetically pleasing shop.

Scilla + Luna: 1675 Wisconsin Ave. DC; scillaandluna.com // @scillaandluna

