D.C. Sports Spectacular: All-Star Lineups and First-Time Events Heating Up the Summer

The District is preparing for an adrenaline-fueled summer as some of the biggest names in sports come for the W and bragging rights, and first-time major sports events debut in venues across the DMV. Are you ready to witness the heat?

WNBA Superstar Showdown

The WNBA’s popularity is soaring and the arrival of the 2024 rookie class is supercharging the trend. The Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark is a box-office star unlike any women’s basketball has seen in a long time. Even GOAT LeBron James has weighed in on the noise around her pro career stating, “Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things are going to happen for the WNBA.” And Angel Reese, the newly minted “Chi-Town Barbie,” has become a household name that some have compared to Magic Johnson and Larry Bird in the ‘80s. Meanwhile, three-time WNBA Champions Phoenix Mercury’s Valley-of-the-Sun-star Brittney Griner is among ESPN’s first iteration of the top 25 WNBA player rankings for 2024, and is expected to have a big season.

No. 6 pick Aaliyah Edwards and the Washington Mystics will host the two titans on back-to-back nights this month, with three-time WNBA Champions Phoenix Mercury following close behind in July. Reese and the Chicago Sky visit on June 6, Clark and the Indiana Fever will take it to the paint on June 7, and Mercury stars Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi with the Phoenix Mercury will face off against our hometown heroes on July 16. All three games have been moved to Capital One Arena after initial tickets sold out in record time – but you can learn more about these highly anticipated games here.

International Soccer Greats

The U.S. Men’s National Team is preparing to compete in three significant competitions in 2024, including the Olympic Games in Paris where they qualified to compete for the first time since 2008. But before jetting off to compete on the world stage, Team USA returns to the Commanders Field for the first time since 2012 to face the South American Colombia squad currently riding a 19-match unbeaten streak on June 8. More information about this incredible faceoff can be found here.

Commanders Field sees more soccer action later in the month when global legend Lionel Messi and the reigning World Cup champions Argentina face Guatemala for a friendly match on June 14. Messi, who has yet to play in front of a DMV audience since moving stateside, is confirmed to play. Tickets + more information here.

Top-Tier Tennis

Local tennis fans coming off the high of Wimbledon will be in luck as one of the most star-studded D.C.-area tennis events is set to take place at Rock Creek Park on July 27 – August 4. The Mubadala Citi DC Open, one of D.C.’s longest-standing sports traditions that traces its origin back to tennis legend Arthur Ashe, hosts some of the biggest names in professional tennis sharpening their skills ahead of the U.S. Open.

American Andre Agassi holds the record for most titles in the US capital, with five victories from ‘90, ‘91, ‘95, ‘98, and ‘99. Past champions also include Jimmy Connors, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Ivan Lendl, Yannick Noah, Monica Selles, Martina Hingis, Andy Roddick, Kim Clijsters, Venus and Serena Williams, and many more. In 2023, Coco Gauff won the women’s singles championship. More information on the Open and its accolades here.

Exciting First-Ever Events for the Region

Pickleball

Pickleball has exploded in popularity in D.C. with leagues and courts popping up across the District. Incredibly, the racket sport has grown by almost 40% over the past two years, making it the fastest-growing sport in the US, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

In another sign of its newfound prominence, the world’s top pro pickleball players are coming to D.C. for the first-ever Major League Pickleball (MLP) event in the region. MLP DC takes place June 13-16 at the Washington Tennis & Education Foundation’s campus in Southeast D.C. Twenty-two teams will be in action over four days, including six from the hometown DC Pickleball Team, for two levels of nonstop pro pickleball excitement. Grab your tickets to witness this historic occasion + learn more about the tournament here.

Yacht Racing

In another first, D.C. will be the host port for the Clipper Round of the World Yacht Race, a grueling competition in which 11 teams circumnavigate the globe under extreme conditions. The event was established by Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, the first person to sail solo nonstop around the world. After more than 10 months at sea, the teams are expected to arrive in D.C. on June 17. Learn more about Leg 7 here.

Rugby

Back on the field, the USA Men’s National Rugby Team looks for a repeat victory against Scotland at Audi Field on July 12, six years after one of the biggest upsets in American rugby history when the USA Men’s Eagles defeated the #6 ranked team. Grab your tickets here!

More to See

The season’s can’t-miss sports action doesn’t stop there! There are plenty of exciting goals, pitches, and home runs to cheer for throughout the summer with the Washington Nationals, DC United and Washington Spirit.

Whether you’re a die-hard or casual fan, it’s an exciting time to root, root, root for summertime sports in D.C.!