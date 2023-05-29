6 D.C. Rooftop Bars to Kick Off Summer Right

We’re certain you’ll find your go-to summer 2023 spot from this high-quality crop of rooftop watering holes.

With the arrival of Memorial Day, the unofficial start to Summer, we know you’re itching to enjoy a beverage or two outside and take advantage of one of the many rooftop bars D.C. has to offer. We’ve prepared a list of six of our current favorite rooftop lounges, many of them brand new or freshly revamped for 2023, from a vibey Mexican spot to a lively poolside lounge complete with live music. We’re certain you’ll find your go-to summer 2023 spot from this high-quality crop of rooftop watering holes.

Lucha Rosa

This upscale taco joint and haven for tequila lovers offers gorgeous downtown views and immaculate vibes. Offering a mix of indoor and outdoor seating, Lucha Rosa is an all-weather hotspot for summertime rooftop dining. 1011 K St. NW 13th Floor, DC; lucharosa.com // @lucharosadc

Deck 11

This swanky Capitol Hill rooftop lounge, one of the largest in the city, recently opened for the season with a brand new menu, a well-curated selection of tasty Mediterranean-inspired eats, plus a slew of handcrafted cocktails and small-but-mighty wine list. 415 New Jersey Ave. NW, DC;

deck11rooftop.com // @deck11dc

Hush

A newly opened rooftop bar perched on the Viceroy, Hush is the perfect spot to hang out poolside and enjoy their night market-inspired decor with a few light bites. If you’re lucky, you might even catch some live music, set against a picturesque backdrop of the D.C. skyline. 1430 Rhode Island Ave. NW, D.C.; viceroyhotelsandresorts.com // @viceroydc

Moonraker

Located atop the Pendry hotel at The Wharf, Moonraker’s Japanese-inspired menu offers small bites and sushi that pair perfectly with their well-curated craft cocktail menu. The outdoor seating area has great views of the Potomac as well as fire pits for chillier nights. 655 Water St. SW #14th, DC;

pendry.com // @pendrywharfdc

Hedy’s Rooftop

Hotel Zena’s rooftop bar, named after pioneering actress, inventor, and Hollywood groundbreaker Hedy Lamarr, recently launched a new Sunset Happy Hour, offering small plates like pork carnitas and jerked mahi tacos and a Caribbean-inspired fried chicken sandwich, as well as a newly revamped cocktail menu. 1155 14th St. NW, DC viceroyhotelsandresorts.com // @hedysrooftopdc

Upstairs at the Morrow

This brand new indoor/outdoor rooftop in NoMa is a surprisingly spacious hotspot with a striking wraparound bar, a whimsical menu of French-inspired bar bites, and killer cocktail menu, complete with espresso martinis on tap.1208 3rd St. NE, D.C.; themorrowhotel.com // @themorrowhotel

