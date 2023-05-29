Drink

D.C. rooftop bars Hedy's Rooftop. Photo courtesy of venue.

6 D.C. Rooftop Bars to Kick Off Summer Right

May 29, 2023 @ 1:00pm |

We’re certain you’ll find your go-to summer 2023 spot from this high-quality crop of rooftop watering holes.

With the arrival of Memorial Day, the unofficial start to Summer, we know you’re itching to enjoy a beverage or two outside and take advantage of one of the many rooftop bars D.C. has to offer. We’ve prepared a list of six of our current favorite rooftop lounges, many of them brand new or freshly revamped for 2023, from a vibey Mexican spot to a lively poolside lounge complete with live music. We’re certain you’ll find your go-to summer 2023 spot from this high-quality crop of rooftop watering holes.

D.C. rooftop bars

Lucha Rosa. Photo courtesy of venue.

Lucha Rosa

This upscale taco joint and haven for tequila lovers offers gorgeous downtown views and immaculate vibes. Offering a mix of indoor and outdoor seating, Lucha Rosa is an all-weather hotspot for summertime rooftop dining. 1011 K St. NW 13th Floor, DC; lucharosa.com // @lucharosadc

Deck 11

This swanky Capitol Hill rooftop lounge, one of the largest in the city, recently opened for the season with a brand new menu, a well-curated selection of tasty Mediterranean-inspired eats, plus a slew of handcrafted cocktails and small-but-mighty wine list. 415 New Jersey Ave. NW, DC;
deck11rooftop.com // @deck11dc

Hush

A newly opened rooftop bar perched on the Viceroy, Hush is the perfect spot to hang out poolside and enjoy their night market-inspired decor with a few light bites. If you’re lucky, you might even catch some live music, set against a picturesque backdrop of the D.C. skyline. 1430 Rhode Island Ave. NW, D.C.; viceroyhotelsandresorts.com // @viceroydc

D.C. rooftop bars

Hush. Photo courtesy of venue.

Moonraker

Located atop the Pendry hotel at The Wharf, Moonraker’s Japanese-inspired menu offers small bites and sushi that pair perfectly with their well-curated craft cocktail menu. The outdoor seating area has great views of the Potomac as well as fire pits for chillier nights. 655 Water St. SW #14th, DC;
pendry.com // @pendrywharfdc

Hedy’s Rooftop

Hotel Zena’s rooftop bar, named after pioneering actress, inventor, and Hollywood groundbreaker Hedy Lamarr, recently launched a new Sunset Happy Hour, offering small plates like pork carnitas and jerked mahi tacos and a Caribbean-inspired fried chicken sandwich, as well as a newly revamped cocktail menu. 1155 14th St. NW, DC viceroyhotelsandresorts.com // @hedysrooftopdc

Upstairs at the Morrow

This brand new indoor/outdoor rooftop in NoMa is a surprisingly spacious hotspot with a striking wraparound bar, a whimsical menu of French-inspired bar bites, and killer cocktail menu, complete with espresso martinis on tap.1208 3rd St. NE, D.C.; themorrowhotel.com // @themorrowhotel

Want to discover the best rooftops and bars in every DMV neighborhood? Join the District Fray community for exclusive access to neighborhood guides and recommendations. Become a member and support local journalism today.